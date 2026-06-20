Adopt zero-tolerance approach

Apropos of ‘Telegram ban’; the official response is reactionary, not preventive. Actions such as deploying the Indian Air Force for transporting NEET papers or blocking Telegram are only short-term measures; they can’t resolve the underlying systemic vulnerabilities. Lapses in paper-setting, printing, storage, transportation and distribution have exposed the institutional ecosystem. Public confidence in examinations can only be restored through painstaking reforms and a comprehensive overhaul of examination security. Besides swift investigation and exemplary punishment for paper leak, end-to-end digital tracking with regular security audits, encrypted online transmission and real-time surveillance mechanisms can reduce the scope for malpractices.

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Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

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Ban not a permanent solution

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Refer to ‘Telegram ban’; while ensuring fair examinations is essential, banning an entire communication platform raises concerns. Millions of students, teachers, professionals and business people use Telegram for legitimate purposes such as sharing study material, conducting discussions and exchanging information. A blanket ban will inconvenience users while doing little to address the root causes of paper leaks. Instead of focusing solely on communication platforms, the authorities must strengthen paper-setting, printing, transportation and monitoring processes to prevent leaks.

Bal Govind, Noida

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Innovation, adaptability are vital

With reference to ‘David’s new slingshot’; the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, besides Operation Sindoor, have demonstrated that drones can influence battlefield outcomes at a fraction of the cost of conventional weapon systems. Their effectiveness has enabled smaller nations to challenge strong adversaries. These developments warrant a thorough review of India’s military doctrine, force structure and procurement priorities. Along with acquiring advanced drones, India must invest heavily in counter-drone technologies, electronic warfare and integrated air-defence systems. Warfare is undergoing a rapid technological shift, and future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by innovation and adaptability.

Col SS Chauhan (Retd), Zirakpur

Modernise defence capabilities

Apropos of ‘David’s new slingshot’; given the challenges on its eastern and western borders, India must continuously modernise its defence capabilities. The defence authorities should be ready to procure and co-produce weapons in case timelines of indigenous projects are prolonged. Moreover, national security also depends on the ability to counter cyber-attacks, requiring innovation, research and indigenous technological development in the field.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

Pursue pragmatic foreign policy

Refer to ‘Trump compromises with Iran’; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the prospect of renewed negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme could perhaps have been achieved through diplomacy rather than a costly war. Instead, the conflict strengthened the very regime it was expected to weaken, while exposing the limits of military power in resolving complex political disputes. For India, the war served as a reminder of its vulnerability to disturbances in West Asia. Rising fuel prices, threats to maritime trade and concerns of millions of Indians working in the Gulf directly impacted our national interests. The episode underlines the need for India to pursue a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, maintaining constructive relations with key regional players.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Back to the negotiating table

The 14-point peace agreement compels the world to reflect on the tragic consequences of an unethical and unilateral conflict. Ironically, after months of destruction, Washington had to return to the negotiating table, recalling lessons from Vietnam that military superiority alone cannot dictate political outcomes and the right to choose a government belongs to the people of a nation, not external powers seeking hegemony.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra