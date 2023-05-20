After loss, BJP must introspect

Refer to ‘CM Siddaramaiah’; instead of introspection, the BJP is more concerned about the internal affairs of the Congress. Making Basavaraj Bommai the CM of Karnataka was a wrong decision. Political parties that fail to learn from their mistakes and those of others are unlikely to succeed. Despite PM Modi’s aggressive propaganda against the Congress, voters rejected the BJP. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are extremely popular and strong leaders who will surely perform well. We should appreciate the revival of the Congress.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Save our planet

Apropos of ‘Warmest years ahead’; human beings cannot prevent natural calamities such as floods, droughts, earthquakes, storms or volcanoes, but their severity can be reduced by taking measures suggested at global conferences. The emission of greenhouse gases by industrial houses, burning of agricultural waste and unabated use of traditional fuels in rural areas in developing nations can be minimised by making a provision for alternatives. Efforts to reduce rising global temperatures should be made by every individual worldwide. Every rational mind should prioritise the preservation of Mother Earth.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

WMO forecast worrisome

The World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) climate change forecast is worrisome. This warning needs to be taken seriously and efforts should be made to reduce carbon emissions. To ensure a safer and healthier future, the protection of environment is paramount. The need of the hour is to take collective measures. The warning given by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the COP27 summit about the unhindered rise in greenhouse gas emissions and a surge in global temperatures has to be heeded in order to save the earth from catastrophic consequences. Global warming is a huge threat warranting concerted efforts by various countries in order to achieve tangible results to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Medium being exploited

Refer to ‘Apex court lifts ban on Kerala Story imposed by West Bengal’; the court has prioritised freedom of expression. Whether freedom of expression is absolute is a moot point, especially when facts are distorted to pursue a malicious agenda at the cost of national and social harmony. It is disheartening to observe that of late, the powerful medium of cinema is being exploited for political interests, disregarding the inclusive legacy of Hindi cinema, epitomised by classics such as Naya Daur and Upkar.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Ban politically motivated

The SC ruling on The Kerala Story serves as a rebuke to politicians who attempt to cash in on controversies. It was clear that the ban on the movie by the West Bengal government, for the ostensible reason that ‘it may disturb peace in the state’, was politically motivated. After a film has received clearance from the censor board, it is up to the viewers to judge whether the depiction of events is factual or not. The court’s rider that the film should carry a disclaimer stating that the claim of 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls converting to Islam is not backed by authentic data should put to rest any opposition to its screening.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

India needs new-age cyber laws

Refer to ‘Comprehensive legal framework a must to curb cybercrime’; cyberattacks have been increasing rapidly. As technology is advancing and our reliance on digital systems is growing, cybercriminals are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities for their gains. It is essential to recognise the seriousness of this issue and take proactive measures to protect ourselves and our systems. Despite the implementation of strong security measures, cybercriminals are always a step ahead of the authorities. India needs new-age cyber laws and measures to combat this menace. Strengthening the regulatory mechanism is crucial to prevent computer data from being stolen or manipulated.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

