 After loss, BJP must introspect : The Tribune India

After loss, BJP must introspect



Refer to ‘CM Siddaramaiah’; instead of introspection, the BJP is more concerned about the internal affairs of the Congress. Making Basavaraj Bommai the CM of Karnataka was a wrong decision. Political parties that fail to learn from their mistakes and those of others are unlikely to succeed. Despite PM Modi’s aggressive propaganda against the Congress, voters rejected the BJP. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are extremely popular and strong leaders who will surely perform well. We should appreciate the revival of the Congress.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Save our planet

Apropos of ‘Warmest years ahead’; human beings cannot prevent natural calamities such as floods, droughts, earthquakes, storms or volcanoes, but their severity can be reduced by taking measures suggested at global conferences. The emission of greenhouse gases by industrial houses, burning of agricultural waste and unabated use of traditional fuels in rural areas in developing nations can be minimised by making a provision for alternatives. Efforts to reduce rising global temperatures should be made by every individual worldwide. Every rational mind should prioritise the preservation of Mother Earth.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

WMO forecast worrisome

The World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) climate change forecast is worrisome. This warning needs to be taken seriously and efforts should be made to reduce carbon emissions. To ensure a safer and healthier future, the protection of environment is paramount. The need of the hour is to take collective measures. The warning given by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the COP27 summit about the unhindered rise in greenhouse gas emissions and a surge in global temperatures has to be heeded in order to save the earth from catastrophic consequences. Global warming is a huge threat warranting concerted efforts by various countries in order to achieve tangible results to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Medium being exploited

Refer to ‘Apex court lifts ban on Kerala Story imposed by West Bengal’; the court has prioritised freedom of expression. Whether freedom of expression is absolute is a moot point, especially when facts are distorted to pursue a malicious agenda at the cost of national and social harmony. It is disheartening to observe that of late, the powerful medium of cinema is being exploited for political interests, disregarding the inclusive legacy of Hindi cinema, epitomised by classics such as Naya Daur and Upkar.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Ban politically motivated

The SC ruling on The Kerala Story serves as a rebuke to politicians who attempt to cash in on controversies. It was clear that the ban on the movie by the West Bengal government, for the ostensible reason that ‘it may disturb peace in the state’, was politically motivated. After a film has received clearance from the censor board, it is up to the viewers to judge whether the depiction of events is factual or not. The court’s rider that the film should carry a disclaimer stating that the claim of 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls converting to Islam is not backed by authentic data should put to rest any opposition to its screening.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

India needs new-age cyber laws

Refer to ‘Comprehensive legal framework a must to curb cybercrime’; cyberattacks have been increasing rapidly. As technology is advancing and our reliance on digital systems is growing, cybercriminals are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities for their gains. It is essential to recognise the seriousness of this issue and take proactive measures to protect ourselves and our systems. Despite the implementation of strong security measures, cybercriminals are always a step ahead of the authorities. India needs new-age cyber laws and measures to combat this menace. Strengthening the regulatory mechanism is crucial to prevent computer data from being stolen or manipulated.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

3
Punjab

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

4
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

5
Nation

No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI

6
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

7
Punjab

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

8
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

9
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

10
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

RBI to withdraw ~2,000 notes from circulation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

25 MLAs expected to be sworn in


Cities

View All

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

RAHI Scheme: Auto drivers show interest in switching from diesel to electric version at fair in Amritsar

Quick lifting of wheat, prompt payment, assures Lal Chand Kataruchak

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of RB Estate owner in case of fraud

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Astrologer P Khurana passes away

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

Minister threatened me, alleges Delhi bureaucrat

SC directs appointment of DERC chief in 2 weeks

Delhi gets 16th automated driving test track

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed