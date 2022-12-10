 Against revdi culture : The Tribune India

Apropos of ‘BJP’s Gujarat’; the party’s record win is creditable. By giving yet another term to the ruling party, the people of the state have voted for growth and continuity, ignoring the plethora of freebies promised by the opposition parties. It is time the voters in other states too emulated their example, not so much for being a staunch and steadfast supporter of a single party, but in the way they have rejected the revdi culture. As for Himachal Pradesh, though the verdict is in line with the anti-incumbency mood of the voters, the Congress has done well in getting a comfortable majority. It remains to be seen if the legislators elect a CM and get down to the serious business of governance, without a public spectacle of infighting and power mongering.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Incredible win

Reference to ‘Cong wrests power in HP’; it is an incredible win for the Congress, despite infighting and absence of the charismatic stalwart, Virbhadra Singh. The BJP juggernaut was stopped by the efforts of emerging leaders. The cloud of Old Pension Scheme and rebel candidates shadowed BJP’s chances. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur succeeded in saving his face by winning nine out of 10 seats in his home district Mandi. The tedious task of choosing the Chief Minister is on the way, where both factions will leave no stone unturned to step up their game.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Challenge ahead

Apropos of the editorial ‘Cong wrests power in HP’, the victory in HP will help the Congress revive its fortunes. With the new political culture of poaching MLAs of the winning party by the ruling dispensation, the problem of keeping the flock together will be a challenge, since the Congress has already witnessed loss of power in MP, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Now, the gaining party is praised for being ‘adept’ at statecraft. But the Congress’ worst-ever performance in Gujarat has blighted the sheen of its victory in HP. It remains to be seen whether the high command will be able to resolve the leadership issue by reconciling the competing claims of various factions.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Stimulus for Congress

After a string of losses in the state elections, the Congress has emerged victorious in Himachal Pradesh (‘Cong to hold meeting of newly elected MLAs in Shimla today’). The victory could enhance the party’s prospects for the Assembly elections scheduled for nine states in 2023. Its comeback could further brighten its chances of performing well in the parliamentary elections in 2024. Incidentally, this is the first election that the Congress has won after Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as party president.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Another national party

Reference to ‘AAP fails to make the cut, but gets tag of national party’; there are eight national parties in India and the AAP is a new addition. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi also wants to join the list and has changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Taxpayers’ money, instead of being used for development of the country, will be spent on freebies to come to power. No party can get majority when their numbers are big, resulting in hung Parliament. They spend time fighting among themselves, leading to frequent elections. The present criteria for recognising a political party as national party are lenient. It needs to be modified to stop the mushrooming of such parties.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

No freebies, please

Reference to ‘Punjab Government’s free power scheme bleeds PSPCL’; it is unbelievable that PSPCL is suffering a loss of over Rs 1,880 crore in contrast to a profit of Rs 1,069 crore it generated in March 2022, even as it has already raised a Rs 2,300-crore loan this year with additional meters in demand, thanks to the government’s populist free power scheme, leading to ‘zero bills’. Buoyed by the government’s largesse, many consumers are opting for more than one connection. Though the state has reportedly told PSPCL that it will pay Rs 15,845 crore as ‘power subsidy’ for the current year, the question is, where such a huge quantum of money will come from? Why mix dirty vote-centric politics with economics?

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Power tariff

Tariff directly affects how the energy is used by domestic consumers, as brought out by the report ‘PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies’. Earlier, the state had exempted payment of arrears of bills up to June 2021 worth crores. Now, the consumers don’t have to pay up to 300 units. In winter, the consumption is low. The state can’t afford to burden PSPCL.

OP GARG, PATIALA

