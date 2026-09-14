AI must not discard ethics

Refer to ‘Trust is the key in the AI age’ (The Great Game); AI is akin to a paper flower, lacking the fragrance of the real thing. AI holds immense potential for human welfare; however, the moment it becomes divorced from ethical principles, its very purpose becomes self-defeating. Material progress derived from artificial means may offer short-term utility, but poisoning the public discourse with deliberate falsehoods — whether through controlled state apparatuses or algorithm-driven social media — poses an existential threat to future generations. Frameworks to tame the unbridled deployment of this technology remain inadequate; they must be made more dynamic, robust and enforceable.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Just a data-based tool

Apropos of ‘Trust is the key in the AI age’; the AI challenge is both apparent and subtle. The attraction to using AI is similar to the shift people made towards refined oil to ensure better heart health, sadly to discover its hollow claims later. AI is one of the data-based tools, as a natural corollary of the digital revolution, to be used for creating a better world where trust, authenticity, harmony and meaningful connectivity count for real peace and tranquillity.

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Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Make BRICS a useful forum

Apropos of ‘BRICS adopts declaration despite divide on West Asia, calls for end to global turmoil’; for India, the expanded BRICS Delhi Summit is a test of whether it can advance its own interests and that of the forum’s by more resilient supply chains. The participation of the presidents of Russia and China is a good sign for India. India’s strategy should be to make it a more useful forum rather than a bloc that pitches itself against the West. A successful summit will be one that leaves India with room for more manoeuvrings and fewer vulnerabilities.

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SK Singh, by mail

Keep China under control

The Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit has not yielded any tangible outcome. Diplomatic announcements have been made in the past too, but they have not been honoured. China continues to wage unilateral aggression along the LAC. While New Delhi treads cautiously over the promises, our military and economic prowess should be used against all adversaries alike. Then, not only China but also small peripheral countries will also remain in line and come to the negotiating table, whenever the need arises.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

US always does what it wants to

Apropos of ‘Crossing the line’; it is a fact that the US will do whatever is in its national interest and nobody can browbeat it. We haven’t forgotten the way the US deported hundreds of undocumented immigrants. Many illegal immigrants, especially from Punjab, take to driving trucks there and sometimes cause road accidents as they aren’t familiar with US traffic signs, rules, etc. We should provide suitable jobs to unemployed youth here itself. Other countries have limited influence over such decisions.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Dalai Lama’s peaceful endeavours

Apropos of ‘Dalai Lama’s enduring politics of hope’; his insistence on a respectable freedom of action and peaceful living for Tibetans within the Chinese system is praiseworthy. His description of Chinese Buddhists as his ‘senior spiritual brothers and sisters’ reflects his remarkable commitment to reconciliation. His emphasis on compassion, and his rejection of anger, jealousy, pride, hatred and violence, make peace the central theme of his thought. Yet, a difficult question remains: can such peaceful thinking alone bring about an amicable settlement with China?

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur