The Men in Blue have learned the hard way the vast difference between scoring 10/10 and the ultimate 11/11. Nevertheless, the nation takes pride in their ability to transform individual excellence into team success. All is not lost, as it is a little-known fact that the International Cricket Council pays $4 million to the champions and $2 million to the runners-up, in addition to $40,000 for every league match won by a team. In sports, as in politics, nothing is over until it is over, and there is no room for complacency or despair. The sporting spirit must continue to endure.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Time for introspection

The unexpected defeat of Team India in the final of the ODI World Cup at the hands of the Aussies can be attributed to two factors: one, the hype created by the Indian media prior to the summit clash; two, the ‘law of averages’ that finally caught up with Rohit Sharma and his ambitious teammates. While the Kangaroos are thoroughly enjoying their splendid victory, it is time for Rohit & Co to engage in honest introspection. Let the BCCI also undertake soul-searching.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Don’t mix politics with economics

Refer to ‘Job quota quashed’; the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision is welcome. While reservation in government jobs can be justified as it creates equal opportunities for the underprivileged sections of society, the Haryana government’s decision to reserve certain posts up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month in the private sector for its residents is considered a misstep. In the private sector, where skills, experience and performance are crucial criteria for candidate selection, such reservation is seen as problematic. Mixing politics with economics in this manner may have far-reaching and potentially dangerous consequences.

Bal Govind, Noida

Ensure parity

Refer to ‘Job quota quashed’; while quashing the Haryana law that provided for 75 per cent reservation for locals in private jobs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has overlooked the existing precedent of reserving positions for the states’ own population in government jobs, particularly for Class III and IV posts, across the country. If reservation for locals is deemed justifiable in the government sector, a similar approach should not be denied in the private sector. Ensuring consistency and fairness in both sectors is crucial. States should consider providing reservation for economically disadvantaged local youth in the private sector as well, aiming to achieve parity while simultaneously enhancing their job skills.

CS Mann, Una

Take decisive action

Refer to ‘Punjab’s realty bites’; it is a matter of grave concern that thousands of people from Punjab, who have invested their hard-earned money in the real estate sector, find themselves cheated. Many have purchased land with the expectation of owning their homes, only to discover that builders have misappropriated significant amounts and failed to deliver the promised properties. The builders appear obstinate and continue to deceive the victims with impunity. The Punjab government should not take this matter lightly and must take decisive action to alleviate the suffering of the buyers who are eagerly awaiting possession of their plots.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Defaulting developers

Apropos of ‘Punjab’s realty bites’; realtors in Punjab owe Rs 700 crore to the state government, which is now poised to take decisive measures to compel them to settle their dues. This proactive approach is a welcome step and is expected to significantly help the government in recovering outstanding payments. Realtors have collected funds from investors as external development charges, but have failed to remit this amount to PUDA for the intended project development. The anticipated action will not only provide relief to the government in terms of debt recovery but also be a source of reassurance for investors. It is hoped that the AAP government will continue to take strict action against defaulting developers.

Sanjiv Bansal, Panchkula

