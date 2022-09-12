American largesse

Reference to ‘F-16 package’; Pakistan already has 85 F-16s and 463 other fighter jets of different categories. Many of these aircraft are of US or China origin. Whatever military aid Pakistan gets from other countries, it is used in achieving ulterior motives through terror outfits. When effective counterterrorism measures were not taken, the frustrated Trump administration suspended military aid to Pakistan. It is not understood what forced President Biden to sanction $450 million aid to Pakistan. Pakistan is adamant and its policies will not change. With more resources at its disposal, the terror risks to international community will be heightened. Indirectly, China and the US are also responsible for violence by terrorists. India must watch the situation closely and remain alert to thwart the nefarious designs of the hostile neighbour.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Be wary of US

Apropos of the editorial ‘F-16 package’, the resumption of major security assistance to Pakistan appears to be a US counter to India’s independent stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. Otherwise what explains US arrogance when Pakistan is still struggling to get out of FATF’s grey list? Where and how will the upgraded F-16s be handy in Pakistan’s efforts to counter terrorism? In its present state of economy and facing unprecedented floods, Pakistan needs urgent humanitarian assistance and not weapons. The US’s duplicity and sinister design in using India as a counter to China, but at the same time, keeping it tied with Pakistan is intriguing. India needs to be wary of America’s self-serving policies.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Icon of grace

Reference to ‘People’s Queen’; her extraordinary service demonstrates her unflinching devotion and dedication to constitutional monarchy for nearly 70 years. She had tremendous resilience, adaptability to changes and was an icon of continuity, unity, grace and fortitude when the sun finally set on the horizon of the British Empire. She was, indeed, a people’s Queen who was accessible to all. She has left huge footprints on the sands of time, and history would anoint her as one of the greatest constitutional monarchs. It would be difficult for her successor to live up to her greatness.

GURPREET SINGH, MOHALI

A true royal

With reference to the editorial ‘People’s Queen’; the Queen’s public remarks were always words of wisdom, and never politically motivated. She never brought any disrespect or caused embarrassment to the British government. She always remembered that she was anointed, and not appointed to reign. She did her best to maintain the glory and significance of the institution of royalty. Her reign was significant not only for the United Kingdom, but also for the Commonwealth countries.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Ties with Bangladesh

PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit will help strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh as they have signed several MoUs for cooperation in areas like IT, space and water-sharing. India will also benefit as its neighbours Pakistan and Sri Lanka are under the grip of political and economic crises. China already has influence on Pakistan and Sri Lanka as they are under its debt. In such circumstances, India needs to take every measure to improve its relationship with other countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal to maintain a regional power balance.

Kishik Sehrawat, Mohali

Financial harakiri

The recent decision of the Himachal Cabinet regarding the wholesale opening of new institutions will burn a hole in the exchequer. With scant regard for taxpayers’ money and little cost-benefit analysis, opening of new subdivisions, blocks, tehsils, divisions of PWD, IPH, HPSEBL and educational institutions will jeopardise the already precarious financial health of the state. The state is in the red with a skewed debt/GDP ratio, and implementation of the new pay commission has worsened the imbalance. The government should mull over the new schemes (for example, the HP Homestay Scheme) to provide employment as well as earn money for the exchequer. This financial harakiri should be stopped.

Gurjyot Singh, Shimla

‘Kartavya niti’

The present government has a special liking for changing and renaming old nomenclatures. It should rename ‘rajniti’ and call it ‘kartavya niti’ and abolish all perks and pensions of those doing their ‘kartavya’ of ‘janta ki sewa’. This will surely not go down well with the people walking on the so-called Kartavya Path.

Ashutosh Vermani, by mail

