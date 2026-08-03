An opportunity in BRICS arena

Apropos of ‘Turn the scalpel towards foreign policy’ (The Great Game); the article raises an important question: How should India balance strategic autonomy with the evolving global realities? Foreign policy should neither be driven solely by great power competition nor confined to the perspectives of policymakers in New Delhi. India’s presidency of BRICS is an opportunity to demonstrate independent, issue-based diplomacy instead of choosing rigid geopolitical camps. True multialignment means engaging all major partners while safeguarding economic growth, energy security and national sovereignty.

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Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

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Not at the cost of Russia

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Refer to ‘Turn the scalpel towards foreign policy’; India faces a volatile tariff war along with China. As a sovereign republic, we must not allow any foreign superpower to dictate its trade interests. We must try to be accommodative in global trade with other nations, yet we have to tread with utmost caution. New Delhi must further consolidate its ties with Moscow, which has never turned its back on us whenever we have needed it. India must try to build better relations with the US but not at the cost of Russia.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

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Profanity mistaken for confidence

Apropos of ‘Girls, gaalis and a changing India’; the article rightly captures a visible shift in the linguistic behaviour of young women. Profanity is increasingly normalised on campuses, often mistaken for confidence, candour or empowerment. However, the real issue is perhaps not who uses abusive language, but why civility itself is losing social value. If both young men and women begin to equate aggression with authenticity, public discourse risks becoming poorer. A debate must be measured by clarity of thought rather than the sharpness of words.

Sunita Sikri, Yamunanagar

Dignity in dissent

With reference to ‘Girls, gaalis and a changing India’; treating abusive language as a sign of gender equality conveys the wrong message. Equality is reflected in confidence, intellect and achievement, not in cuss words. Over 2,500 years ago, the philosopher-sage Gargi Vachaknavi fearlessly challenged the renowned scholar-sage Yajnavalkya in a public philosophical debate through logic and wisdom. Freedom of expression must never be confused with freedom from civility. Invectives diminish the dignity of public discourse; reasoned words elevate both the speaker and the cause.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Digital safety for senior citizens

With reference to ‘Digital arrest law needed’; besides stronger laws, we need a nationwide campaign to sensitise citizens, particularly senior citizens, to the modus operandi of digital arrest frauds. While offenders deserve stringent punishment, victims deserve empathy, timely protection and effective support rather than blame. Public awareness should encourage people to immediately share such incidents with family members and trusted persons, followed by prompt reporting to the police. Technology alone cannot ensure digital safety.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Unanimity a must in EC selections

Apropos of ‘Fairness matters’; while the composition of the selection committee for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners does not seem to be faulty, but the process of search-cum-selection in itself smacks of lack of fairness. If the opinion of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a member of the committee, is not considered, then the institutional design becomes flawed. Keeping in view the paramount importance of the EC’s neutrality and independence, unanimity in the appointment process becomes imperative.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala