Anti-humanitarian step

Refer to ‘Pak expels Afghans’; amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan refugees appears to be anti-humanitarian. Pakistan is grappling with political unrest, with former PM Imran Khan being behind bars. Moreover, it is facing a major economic crisis, the most severe in recent years. Deporting undocumented Afghans is likely to lead to an international backlash, particularly in the United Nations. Given the volatile situation in Afghanistan with the Taliban in power, the country is ill-equipped to accommodate a large number of refugees being deported from Pakistan.

Harshita, Jammu

Frequent adjournments

Apropos of ‘Choked courts’; the serious concern expressed by the Chief Justice of India regarding frequent adjournments as a cause of delay in the delivery of justice assumes immense significance, given the substantial backlog of court cases at all levels. Hopefully, the CJI’s assertion will have a positive impact on all stakeholders, leading to the implementation of necessary restrictions on frequent adjournments. These should be reserved for the most urgent cases. Addressing delays is imperative to instil confidence in the public, especially litigants, about the efficient functioning of the judicial system.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Overwhelming caseload

Refer to ‘Choked courts’; just like his predecessors, the CJI has shown concern for the stressed litigants. While adjournments may indeed contribute to delays, it is important to acknowledge that more than adjournments, there are factors outside the judicial system that are responsible for the overwhelming caseload. The judicial system must safeguard itself against manipulations and machinations intended to exploit vulnerable situations, conditions or institutions. Adjournments can be a valuable tool for managing cases and delivering justice, provided they are used responsibly.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Kohli a true legend

Refer to ‘Matchless: Kohli’s 49th ton, India’s 8th win’; the greatest cricketer of the current era, Virat Kohli, is still yearning for more runs and centuries. By scoring his 49th ODI century, he has equalled the record held by his and the nation’s hero, Sachin Tendulkar. From playing the day after losing his father at the young age of 18 to achieving this milestone, he has dedicated himself to cricket. He has inspired us all to strive for excellence and defy all odds. Kohli is a true legend in the world of cricket.

Himanshu Chopra, Chandigarh

People must know everything

Refer to ‘Electoral bonds and the menace of money power’; in a democracy, whether it’s referred to as ‘Lok Tantra’ or ‘Praja Tantra’, ‘Lok’ or ‘Praja’ (the people) must be paramount. Since it is the people who are entrusted with the responsibility of electing suitable representatives to form a democratic government, they must have access to every aspect of the credentials of the candidates and the political parties. Most importantly, they should know where, how, how much, and what kind of money these candidates and parties receive to fund their election campaigns. The people’s right to this vital and opinion-shaping information cannot be compromised due to donors seeking secrecy. Donations should be made without any expectation of favours.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Violation of election code

Apropos of ‘Free ration to poor for 5 more years: Modi’; is the Prime Minister exempt from the model code of conduct? In democratic countries, leaders are expected to adhere to the model code to ensure fairness and transparency during elections. The PM announced the extension of free ration recently. However, the fact that he chose to make this announcement during an election rally suggests a level of desperation, possibly due to the fear of losing. This amounts to potential violation of the code. Should the ECI not consider taking action to ensure a fair election, as it did in the case of Rahul Gandhi?

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

