Apology would’ve worked

Apropos of ‘Action against Rahul’; a humble apology is a gentleman’s trait, and this would have saved the situation from snowballing into a political slugfest. The domino effect started by the mindless utterance at a rally to disqualification from Parliament could have been prevented had Rahul apologised. But the issue refuses to die down with the Congress and the Opposition mulling a motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, which, obviously, would bring another embarrassment to the Opposition, given the majority the present government enjoys. Rahul and the Congress should file an appeal in the courts rather than mobilising the masses on the streets.

Bharat Mohar, Prayagraj

Partly to blame

Refer to ‘We’re watching: US State Dept on Rahul Gandhi’s case in court’; the statement is a testimony to gross interference in our country's internal affairs. It is unfortunate but more distressing is the threat to our major democratic institutions protected under our Constitution. The government is entitled to lodge a strong protest with the US, but its own style of working against the freedom of expression, political dissent and judicial independence needs to be revisited to create a conducive atmosphere in the true spirit of our Constitution.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Disservice to people

Apropos of ‘Parl adjourned amid Oppn uproar’; all Bills are being passed without any discussions in the midst of ruckus and protests. The Speaker decides that ‘ayes’ are more than ‘nays’ when opposition MPs are protesting and not participating in the passing of Bills and their amendments. The Houses are being adjourned after passing the Bills. Both the government and the Opposition are doing a disservice to the people of the country by running Parliament in such a manner.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Bridge the divide

Refer to ‘Digital divide’; the divide is nothing but a reflection of the social divide in the digital world. It is a threat to social and economic justice as well as to education. The lack of existence of infrastructure for connectivity is only the first obstacle, though it often receives an exclusive focus due to the lack of a holistic approach. Schools are a panacea for any societal problem and thus it is important to bridge this gap. The government should strengthen Internet connectivity at the classroom level and modernise multimedia computers in labs, offer low Internet loans for students and organise free web training. Teachers and parents should ensure and improve the quality of online teaching and learning.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Digital literacy

There is no doubt that in the era of digitisation, the Internet has become a very important means of communication. Decades ago, access to the Internet was considered a luxury, but now, it has become a necessity for all. The Kerala High Court in the ‘Faheema Shirin vs State of Kerala’ case had declared that the right to access the Internet was a fundamental right, making it a part of the Right to Privacy and Right to Education. The Internet has established itself as a vital tool for self-study. It has given education access even to students living in remote areas. The biggest obstacle in education in the country is its cost, but the Internet has eliminated this hindrance to a great extent.

Rajneesh Rangra, Hamirpur

e-learning essential

Reference to ‘Digital divide’; the state governments need to do a lot of work to provide Internet facilities in all government schools. Compared to traditional classroom-teaching methods, e-learning has a quick mode of delivery. Online learning helps students communicate new ideas. The percentage of Internet accessibility in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal schools is an eye-opener. The Covid pandemic taught us the importance of e-education. The government needs to accord top priority to digital education in government schools. This will also strengthen the socio-academic atmosphere among students. ‘Digital India’ slogan will be successful only if rural areas get Internet facilities.

Mukhtiar Singh, Malerkotla

Diverting attention

Some TV news channels transmitted the live coverage of gangster Atiq Ahmad when he was brought to Delhi by road on March 26. He was shown urinating on the way, as if it was of national importance. Shame on such news channels! They are afraid to question the government and divert people’s attention from the real issues.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

