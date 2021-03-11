Attack on Rushdie

The attack on Salman Rushdie is shocking, to say the least. In his Booker Prize-winning book Midnight’s Children, he was prophetic about the deepening divide between Hindus and Muslims in the country. In portraying the perpetual fight between the two protagonists, Shiva and Saleem, who weren’t even sure of their ancestry, he held a mirror to our society. But the novel alone cannot bridge the growing fissures between the communities, as he said in one of his talks, “A poem cannot stop a bullet.... A novel can’t defuse a bomb.... But we are not helpless...we can sing the truth and name the liars.” We, the midnight’s children, have a special responsibility in this regard in learning lessons from history and not repeating the blunders.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Tolerance needed

The brutal attack on Salman Rushdie, an iconic literary figure, has sent shockwaves across the world. Those who answer words with violence are responsible for legitimising such attacks. Religious frenzy and bigotry reign supreme in the world, trashing freedom of expression and freedom of religion. Religion should stimulate our sentiments of fraternity, compassion and tenderness. French philosopher Voltaire made a very pertinent observation that those who make you believe absurdities can induce you to commit atrocities. Religious tolerance is the need of the hour.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Blocking highways

Apropos of ‘Phagwara NH blocked over sugarcane dues’, it is an irony that the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway is being blocked by a section of farmers over non-payment of sugarcane dues by a mill. The Supreme Court had in 2020 directed the Central and state governments to get all rail lines and roads cleared for resumption of normal traffic and earmark some parks for such protests. Also, farmers should protest outside the premises of the sugar mill or offices of the local administration for redress of their grievances. Not abiding by the SC order is tantamount to contempt of court.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Army’s predicament

Apropos of ‘Protecting territorial integrity top priority’, the position of the Indian Army was poor when it had faced a war with China, but it learnt a great lesson. The 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan instilled confidence in our armed forces. But now, the Indian military is being buffeted by ‘politically driven’ innovations like the Agnipath scheme, a weak R&D base and modest defence infrastructure, leading to a poor image on the defence front. That must be improved on a large scale.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Rahul’s comments

Apropos of ‘Don’t lower dignity of post: Rahul hits out at PM’, by adopting a diversionary approach as usual by dint of such below-the-belt reactions, is Rahul Gandhi not damaging his own as well as his party’s image? Instead, he should have responded gracefully, putting forth his viewpoint on the burning issues affecting the masses. There is nothing unfair in criticising the actions of the government, but the criticism should be constructive.

PK Sharma, Barnala

National flag

The controversy generated by the alleged forcible sale of national flags was avoidable. The government can’t and should not compel people to purchase the national flag and hoist/display it atop public buildings, markets, educational institutions etc to showcase and express their national pride and patriotism. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has primarily been launched by the Union Government to celebrate 75 years of lndia’s freedom. Why should there be any pressure for buying the national flag and that too at a price? The Central and state governments which otherwise vie with one another to offer freebies should have provided the flag free of cost and that too without any pre-condition or compulsion.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Partition tales

The Tribune has been carrying harrowing and hair-raising tales by eyewitnesses and sufferers of the catastrophe that the Partition in 1947 turned out to be. These remind us that the ‘tryst with destiny’ was at the cost of human beings falling prey to communally-frenzied mobs causing unparalleled and unprecedented death and destruction in the history of mankind. While celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, we must not forget to learn lessons from this nightmarish chapter of our history and should do necessary introspection.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts