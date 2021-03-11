Attack on Rushdie

Apropos of ‘Speak up we must’, freedom of expression cannot be denied to anyone in a democracy. Yet, fanatics and religious zealots round the world act violently and vehemently in the name of religion when certain views seem to contradict their own narrow worldview. We should raise our voice against such fanaticism and make the bigots understand that such violence is unacceptable and impermissible.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Blinded by intolerance

If a writer of Rushdie’s calibre can be brutally attacked during a huge event, anyone can be targeted or avenged (‘Speak up we must’). It seems that the attack stemmed from judgement blinded by intolerance. It was indeed a terrible day for writers, lovers of literature and freedom. The court concerned should act appropriately and swiftly. Rushdie has been incredibly bold all these years even as he faced threats, and has stood his ground.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Release questionable

Apropos of ‘New India? Oppn slams govt as Bilkis rapists freed’, the Gujarat government has taken a highly questionable decision by releasing the 11 convicts sentenced to life term. The decision appears to be illogical and illegal, as their terms have been remitted without necessary consultations with the Union government. The relief is contrary to the general thinking on treating crime against women and children, especially rape and murder, as so heinous that the jail term should not be considered for remission. With Gujarat set for the Assembly elections, this decision seems to have political significance.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

FIFA ban

Refer to ‘FIFA ban on India...’, any kind of influence and interference from third parties should be stopped immediately. Proper management and functioning should be ensured in sports federations so that our players are able to play international matches. More funds are also needed to give an impetus to the game of football in India.

Pawandeep, Chandigarh

Inappropriate demand

Criticism by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on the non-appointment of a Sikh as judge during the appointment of new judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court is unreasonable. Such constitutional appointments are not, and should not be, made keeping religion, caste or sect in consideration. His demand gives the impression that if a Sikh judge is appointed, he will be considerate to cases pertaining to Sikhs. This is tantamount to questioning the very integrity and legal wisdom of judges belonging to other religions.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur

Equal opportunities

Apropos of ‘What we need to get ahead’, an article on caste, religion, gender or economic problems cannot be complete without mentioning Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was an original economic theorist and a firm believer that fullness of life for every citizen cannot be realised without guaranteeing equality of opportunities. He understood that persistent inequalities posed fundamental challenges to the economic and social well-being of nations and people. The Constitution provides for measures of affirmative actions to facilitate access to opportunities for disadvantaged sections of society, but it is the determination of a government that makes a difference.

Om Parkash Sandhu, Naya Nangal

Form of bribe

Reference to ‘Freebies with a rider’, freebies are nothing but a form of bribery. Bribe is given either before or after a work is done. It is clearly a crime. Political parties of the country are taking the public for a ride by announcing such freebies to the people of a state if they vote for them and bring them to power. This is a harmful practice for the country. The Election Commission should bring freebies under the purview of the model code of conduct.

Purushotam, Hoshiarpur

Desire for real freedom

On August 15, the whole of India celebrated Independence Day with fervour. The Prime Minister’s appeal on hoisting the Tricolour in every home was also welcomed. But what freedom has actually been achieved? A large number of people still do not have homes, but they were holding the flag in their hands. People are still discriminated on the basis of caste and religion. There are labour issues and unemployment, besides other social evils that are plaguing our country. We cannot have real freedom unless these social issues are resolved.

Jasdeep Kaur, Ludhiana

