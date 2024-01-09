Avoid overconfidence

Apropos of ‘We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda’ (The Tribune interview); it is widely known that the INDIA bloc was hastily formed by leaders desperate to regain power at the Centre. For the sake of the nation and their own interests, the alliance partners should consider presenting a united front. Nevertheless, the assessment by BJP president JP Nadda that the Opposition bloc poses no challenge to the ruling party reflects overconfidence. In 2004, the Congress managed to reclaim power after the ‘India shining’ campaign of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came a cropper. In politics, it is never over until it is over.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Opportunistic bloc

Apropos of The Tribune interview; BJP chief JP Nadda has rightly described the Opposition bloc as an opportunistic grouping that cannot challenge the BJP. It is, in fact, a heterogeneous group comprising political parties with a self-serving agenda. The prospect of AAP and the Congress or the BSP and the SP coming together reeks of irony. Similarly, the TMC cannot forge a formidable alliance with the Congress and Left parties. The DMK cannot see eye to eye with parties seeking communal harmony. Their only common agenda is to criticise the BJP.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Curb maritime attacks

Apropos of ‘Navy rescue’; Indian marine commandos achieved a remarkable feat by thwarting a pirate attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Somalia. The swift response of Indian Navy warship INS Chennai and the valour of Navy commandos compelled the pirates to abandon their assault on the targeted vessel. In recent weeks, militants from coastal countries near the Red Sea, a crucial trade route for cargo ships, have been disrupting the movement of vessels through their attacks. The decisive action taken by Indian Navy commandos is likely to deter them in future. Europe, the US and Asian countries should collaborate to curb the menace through resolute and coordinated actions.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Animosity towards India

Refer to ‘Maldives sacks 3 ministers for anti-Modi barb’; the small island nation relies heavily on India for medicines, food, tourism and, most importantly, security. New Delhi provided assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying medicines and kits. Recently, there has been a worrisome rise in the influence of fundamentalists among its predominantly Muslim population. Regrettably, three deputy ministers have criticised PM Modi. Maldives is free to develop relations with China, but it should refrain from harbouring animosity towards India, which has provided shelter and assistance in times of need.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

MRP of drugs

Apropos of ‘Pharma firms to adopt WHO norms’; the government has mandated pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines in compliance with licensing regulations to ensure patient safety. Simultaneously, there is a need for stringent laws governing the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of medicines. Disparity arises where a strip of 10 tablets is available in the market at half the printed price. It is essential to establish a foolproof mechanism for determining MRP, ensuring that it is not left to the discretion of manufacturers. This is crucial to safeguard the interests of patients and maintain transparency in the pricing of pharmaceuticals.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Sexual abuse of minor girls

Refer to ‘Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students’; a school is often considered a temple of learning, and teachers are revered as gurus. However, due to the deplorable acts of a few teachers, the sanctity of this guru-shishya relationship is called into question. Recent incidents in Jind (Haryana) and now in Amritsar, where girls have been sexually assaulted and harassed, represent barbaric instances that shatter the trust parents repose in educational institutions. One cannot help but wonder: will these misdeeds ever cease?

Konica Deveser, Zirakpur

