Bans won’t help

Refer to ‘Clean-up of pharma firms’; as if what has happened in the Gambia and Uzbekistan was not enough for our pharma firms to follow guidelines, the drug regulator has found as many as 47 pharmaceutical companies manufacturing substandard drugs. Calling it unfortunate would be an understatement. It not only brings a bad name to these companies, but also the sector as a whole. It should not be forgotten that many countries are dependent on us for their medical needs. Such a development will tarnish the country’s reputation. Banning such firms doesn’t act as a deterrent. There is more that needs to be done to make them fall in line.

Bal Govind, Noida

Robust regulation

Stringent regulatory vigilance on pharma firms is the need of the hour (‘Clean-up of pharma firms’). India has no option but to create a robust regulatory structure with a strong enforcement arm so that medicines manufactured are of high quality. The Gambian and Uzbekistan incidents are a big blow to the Indian pharma industry. It happened due to lax drug control authorities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, where half the posts of drug inspector are lying vacant with almost no testing laboratories. In Haryana and Himachal, regulatory work is being managed by untrained staff.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Pro-China stance

Apropos of ‘Bhutan’s about-turn’; India has reasons to worry about the change in the stance of Bhutan with regard to the Doklam issue. In an interview with a Belgian newspaper, the Bhutan PM has said the Doklam issue has to be dealt with three sovereign nations, making it clear that China could not be ignored. India is slowly being surrounded on all sides by the Chinese ring. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and now Bhutan are leaning towards China. This is not good news for India as it leaves only Bangladesh out of the Chinese sphere of influence.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Rahul’s disqualification

‘Action against Rahul’ discusses Rahul's disqualification and his subsequent eviction from the official accommodation, but it hasn't criticised him for making loose and baseless statements. This was evident in his post-disqualification presser, too, where he indulged in ranting against freedom fighter Savarkar. It is okay to be perturbed over the treatment being meted out to Rahul, but what about the insults heaped upon the Modh-Ghanchi OBC group? The editorial questions the timing of the reopening of the case and ordering maximum punishment, but to a rational, dispassionate and impartial observer, the disqualification is the result of due process followed by the court. Instead of utilising the time given by the court to file an appeal in the higher court, Rahul is wasting time in skulduggery.

Ajay Tyagi, Mumbai

One-sided policy

Reference to ‘Right to Health’; it is a welcome step, but the treating doctors cannot be forced to accept fees which do not even cover the cost of medicines given. The medical fraternity should have been engaged in the decision. Why is the government afraid of a healthy and scientific discussion? And why stop at Right to Health? Let us have right to free legal service, right to free potable water, right to wholesome food, right to prevention of exposure to addictive drugs and alcohol, right to freedom from air pollution, etc. All these are the responsibility of the government through its agencies and establishments with their own resources and not passed on to or thrust upon private individuals or setups.

HS Bedi, Mohali

Voter feels cheated

A 10-hour slot of time allocated specifically for the discussion on the Finance Bill in the Rajya Sabha went unutilised as the Opposition continued its demand for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani issue (‘Parliament passes Union Budget amid Oppn din over Rahul’s disqualification’). The Supreme Court has already formed a committee to look into the matter. As such, without any debate, the Rajya Sabha returned the Bill to the Lok Sabha, wherein the Union Budget of Rs 45 lakh crore was approved in less than 15 minutes without any discussion. The voter, alias the common man, is disappointed and feels cheated.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Linking PAN-Aadhaar

Linking Aadhaar card with PAN card is creating problems for the common man. The government has records of both PAN and Aadhaar cards. Why can’t it link them? The people are finding it very difficult to link the two.

Rajeev Mukherjee, by mail

