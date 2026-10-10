Be calamity-ready at all times

Refer to ‘Action stations on a war footing’; disaster management calls for an emergency response, yet requires a cool head. Surprisingly, in civil life, we often spring into action only after a mishap occurs, mostly without any training. The culture of readiness in the defence forces needs to be meaningfully integrated into civilian life, too. Calamities such as floods, storms, earthquakes and wars require macro-response functional mechanisms, aided by the government. However, when it comes to smaller, everyday emergencies — such as electric short-circuits, gas cylinder explosions or fire incidents — panic reactions can virtually cripple us. Therefore, the ideal of defence preparedness must be inculcated within families and neighbourhoods as a fundamental civic responsibility. In developed nations like the US, resilience and rapid-response efficiency are the key to minimising recovery time.

Madhuri Sharma, Philadelphia (US)

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Limits of police reforms

Refer to ‘Why cops fail at Jantar Mantar’; protests are not mere administrative inconveniences; they express deeper conflicts over wealth, power and opportunity. This explains the limits of police reforms. In a society marked by class antagonism, even peaceful, recurrent protests disrupt capital accumulation, profit and functioning of industry. A State cannot therefore treat every protest as politically neutral. The temptation to contain dissent does not always stem from poor training or prejudice; it also reflects pressures inherent in preserving the existing order. Democracy is tested by whether rights remain protected even when their exercise challenges those who govern.

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Manu Kant, by mail

Protect the right to be heard

Refer to ‘Why cops fail at Jantar Mantar’; a peaceful protest is a democratic right, not a privilege granted at the discretion of those in power. The Delhi Police must move beyond a control-oriented mindset and embrace transparency, dialogue, proportionality and accountability. A strong democracy does not fear peaceful dissent; it creates conditions in which dissent can be expressed safely and responsibly. The best police force is not the one that silences citizens, but the one that protects their right to be heard.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Managing monsoon risks

Refer to ‘El Nino is only half the story’; this year’s monsoon showed that deficits and floods can occur simultaneously — a prolonged dry spell in one area and heavy rains in another within a few weeks. For a farmer, the overall India average matters less if his field stays dry during the critical sowing period. The key insight is that the traditional El Niño-monsoon relationship is evolving. In a warmer, more humid atmosphere, even weak El Niño events can trigger heavy rains, while strong El Niño events may produce intense, unpredictable rainfall patterns. We cannot perfectly predict the monsoon, we can at least manage the associated economic risks.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

Don’t cater to marketing interests

Refer to ‘Pharma freebies’; the government must review pricing mechanisms, rationalise profit and trade margins and reduce unjustified MRPs. Equally important, doctors should prescribe generic medicines by default, allowing exceptions for genuine clinical reasons. Effective generic medicines are substantially cheaper than branded alternatives. Transparent pricing, stricter controls on promotional inducements and wider generic prescribing must go hand in hand. The ultimate objective must be to ensure affordable medicines, not to promote pharmaceutical marketing interests.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

US must take up individual cases

Apropos of ‘US suspends Infosys, Wipro, TCS from green card programme’; if the US government has evidence of fraud or violations, individual cases and responsible employers should face a transparent investigation and due process. For India, the episode highlights the risks of excessive dependence on overseas markets. The US has every right to protect domestic employment, but immigration enforcement should not become arbitrary protectionism.

Bal Govind, Noida