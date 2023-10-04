Be wary of West

Refer to ‘UK gurdwara row’; Western countries, including the US, the UK and Canada, have been feigning friendly relations with India. Their leaders publicly display close ties with India’s PM. However, deep down, they harbour reservations about the emergence of a powerful nation in Asia. In response to the Indian Government’s rejection of Canada’s allegations about its involvement in the murder of a Khalistani terrorist, neither the US nor the UK has stepped forward to support us. India should exercise caution and remain vigilant about the potential hypocrisy of these Western powers.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

India-US partnership

The words of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are a testament to the blossoming partnership between India and the US. This evolving relationship isn’t just desirable; it’s optimal for both nations. Their shared endeavours, from an economic corridor to technological innovation, reveal a harmonious synergy. As we witness this unprecedented closeness, it’s evident that the India-US ties have shifted from mere dealings to true collaboration. The vision of an India that explores the moon and is a pioneer in 5G is one that aligns with the aspirations of the US.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Suicides among students

Refer to ‘Suicides and the death of studentship’; suicides among students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams have sadly become the new norm, with the number of cases on the rise. Little has been done to address these incidents, aside from the outcry that follows each tragic event. In India, it is common for students to first pursue engineering or medicine before finalising their career choices. The New Education Policy has been introduced by the government, but it lacks a comprehensive focus on career development. The current system places an excessive burden on students as they prepare for entrance tests.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Horrific incident

The poisoning of three girls by their parents in Jalandhar has sent shivers down people’s spines. It’s astounding that the father and the mother could go to such lengths, serving milk laced with a pesticide to their girls, resulting in their tragic death. The couple’s inability to feed their children doesn’t appear to be the sole motive behind the crime. Regardless of the reason, the disconcerting truth is that our society is rapidly deteriorating, and we seem to be losing the emotional bonds that should prevent parents from harming their children. The incident has also highlighted the worrisome state of mental health, which needs urgent attention.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Donkey route

Refer to ‘Haryana’s Ror youth give up land for dollar dream’; it is disheartening that many youths are engaging in illegal migration to the US, often by paying substantial sums of money and risking their lives. This unfortunate trend tarnishes the country’s reputation. Many of them sell their fertile agricultural land in pursuit of uncertain opportunities in foreign countries. They often overlook the risks of illegal entry and potential deportation back to India, which leaves them and their loved ones living in constant fear. India and the US must work together to put an end to illegal migration for the benefit of both nations.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Reduce wastage of food

Refer to ‘Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses’; the article is illuminating and makes great sense. In cricket, it is said that the runs saved are as valuable as the runs scored; the same principle applies to many aspects of life. One of our top priorities should be to reduce food waste. In addition to helping feed numerous hungry mouths, controlling food wastage also reduces emissions of greenhouse gases. It is disheartening to note that up to 40 per cent of the foodgrains produced go to waste before reaching the point of sale. The need of the hour is to boost organic farming and rein in wastage.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

