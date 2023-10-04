 Be wary of West : The Tribune India

Be wary of West



Refer to ‘UK gurdwara row’; Western countries, including the US, the UK and Canada, have been feigning friendly relations with India. Their leaders publicly display close ties with India’s PM. However, deep down, they harbour reservations about the emergence of a powerful nation in Asia. In response to the Indian Government’s rejection of Canada’s allegations about its involvement in the murder of a Khalistani terrorist, neither the US nor the UK has stepped forward to support us. India should exercise caution and remain vigilant about the potential hypocrisy of these Western powers.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

India-US partnership

The words of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are a testament to the blossoming partnership between India and the US. This evolving relationship isn’t just desirable; it’s optimal for both nations. Their shared endeavours, from an economic corridor to technological innovation, reveal a harmonious synergy. As we witness this unprecedented closeness, it’s evident that the India-US ties have shifted from mere dealings to true collaboration. The vision of an India that explores the moon and is a pioneer in 5G is one that aligns with the aspirations of the US.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Suicides among students

Refer to ‘Suicides and the death of studentship’; suicides among students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams have sadly become the new norm, with the number of cases on the rise. Little has been done to address these incidents, aside from the outcry that follows each tragic event. In India, it is common for students to first pursue engineering or medicine before finalising their career choices. The New Education Policy has been introduced by the government, but it lacks a comprehensive focus on career development. The current system places an excessive burden on students as they prepare for entrance tests.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Horrific incident

The poisoning of three girls by their parents in Jalandhar has sent shivers down people’s spines. It’s astounding that the father and the mother could go to such lengths, serving milk laced with a pesticide to their girls, resulting in their tragic death. The couple’s inability to feed their children doesn’t appear to be the sole motive behind the crime. Regardless of the reason, the disconcerting truth is that our society is rapidly deteriorating, and we seem to be losing the emotional bonds that should prevent parents from harming their children. The incident has also highlighted the worrisome state of mental health, which needs urgent attention.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Donkey route

Refer to ‘Haryana’s Ror youth give up land for dollar dream’; it is disheartening that many youths are engaging in illegal migration to the US, often by paying substantial sums of money and risking their lives. This unfortunate trend tarnishes the country’s reputation. Many of them sell their fertile agricultural land in pursuit of uncertain opportunities in foreign countries. They often overlook the risks of illegal entry and potential deportation back to India, which leaves them and their loved ones living in constant fear. India and the US must work together to put an end to illegal migration for the benefit of both nations.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Reduce wastage of food

Refer to ‘Next agricultural revolution must rein in food losses’; the article is illuminating and makes great sense. In cricket, it is said that the runs saved are as valuable as the runs scored; the same principle applies to many aspects of life. One of our top priorities should be to reduce food waste. In addition to helping feed numerous hungry mouths, controlling food wastage also reduces emissions of greenhouse gases. It is disheartening to note that up to 40 per cent of the foodgrains produced go to waste before reaching the point of sale. The need of the hour is to boost organic farming and rein in wastage.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome