Bending the law

Refer to ‘Lawbreaker lawmakers?’, we should not forget that no one is allowed to break the law in the country, even if they are lawmakers. The increase in criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the country day by day and the pendency of such cases in the courts at all levels for a long time is also a matter of concern, for which the Central and state governments, the Election Commission and all the national and regional political parties should think unitedly and resolve the issue at the earliest in the interest of the country.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Politics of hate

Reference to ‘Culture of hate’; by invoking a law to ban hijab, the Karnataka Government makes space in school separate, unequal. It violates the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to equality, the right to education, and the right to practise their religion. It seems pertinent to question our disregard for the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi. His controversial views notwithstanding, he is a citizen and a legislator and deserves as much sympathy as any other person in his place would have. The EC has already cautioned political parties over hate speeches but takes no action if the ruling party activists are involved. The top leadership in the country needs to crack the whip and make it clear that it stands by the core constitutional values of the land.

SS Paul, Nadia

Canada colleges closed

Apropos of ‘3 Canadian colleges shut, Indian students in lurch’, the future of about 2,000 Indian students is at stake. Their parents have lost their life’s savings. Many of them had raised loans to pay fee and travel expenses of their wards. Though these colleges have played a big fraud, parents, in their enthusiasm to send their wards abroad in search of greener pastures, did not verify the antecedents of these institutions through reliable sources. India should immediately take up the case with Canada to ensure that such frauds do not take place again and also to help the victims receive the refund of tuition fee, visa and also an opportunity to complete their studies. This fraud should serve as an eye-opener to all those seeking to go abroad for higher studies.

NK Gosain, BATHINDA

Timeless treasure

Lata Mangeshkar was given a befitting farewell with two-day national mourning. She was a voice in a million, the voice of a billion. With her legacy of countless songs sung in over 30 languages, it would be impossible to fill the void in the music industry left by her. Her sweet, velvet voice was versatile. She has left an indelible impression on the sands of time. We have lost a precious gem, and in her, we had found a timeless treasure. Her lilting voice will be echoed and remembered in her song, ‘Naam gum jaayega, chehra yeh badal jayega’.

Gurpreet Singh, by mail

Voice will resonate

The demise of Lata Mangeshkar is an irreparable loss for the nation. Her soft and melodious voice attracted appreciation and attention worldwide. She sang with grace and sensitivity and left a lasting imprint with her exquisite voice. Despite her fame and adulation, she remained a humble person. Her voice will resonate forever in the hearts and minds of music lovers. Lata will be an inspiration and a guiding light for many.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Abhi na jao chhod kar...

Refer to ‘Lata’s timeless melodies’; Lata didi was a lioness who braved innumerable hardships. She was as peaceful as her melodies and her songs, as promising as a benediction. The demise of the ‘Nightingale of India’ is the end of an era. It feels harsh to write ‘she was’ or ‘had been’ because her voice still resonates in millions of ears. She has been, and will always be an inspiration for generations to come, and specially those who perceive art as bliss. Her multilingual melodies gave a new life to Indian music. Let us now hear the same songs from the Heaven above.

Anushka Jaiswal, Ujjain

Use funds wisely

Refer to ‘Focus on spending’; I will not mind if the government increases more taxation, provided the money is spent on the following projects: hydel and water resources development; recycling of waste water and solid wastes; solar energy development; establishing modern technology parks along coastal areas to attract FDI; sanitation programme; population control measures; running more trains on 55% grossly underutilised tracks, allowing states to run trains in their state boundaries, the railways to run only interstate trains; and allowing the private sector to set up iron plants in iron ore-rich states. The allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore capital expenditure is likely to be spent on the transport sector only. It is also not indicated whether the 25,000 km of proposed highways will include the length of highways under construction.

RN Malik, Gurugram

