Betrayal of public confidence

Refer to ‘Chanda chori charge’; people donate to religious institutions by virtue of their faith, believing their offerings will serve noble and charitable purposes. Misuse of sacred funds for personal gain, corruption or political ends is a serious betrayal of public trust and an affront to the sanctity of religion. Transparency and accountability strengthen religious institutions. Strong laws and strict penalties are essential to curb embezzlement and ensure that every contribution is used solely for genuine religious, educational and charitable purposes.

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BS Kakkar, Jalandhar

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Donations hold public trust

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Apropos of ‘Chanda chori charge’; the culprits, irrespective of their position, influence or status must be identified and given exemplary punishment. Temples are among the most sacred places; vulnerability to corruption and political interests raises questions of morality and righteousness. There is an urgent need to create a foolproof system for collection and documentation of donations, whether cash or in kind. Periodical audits, transparency and accountability must become mandatory in big religious institutions. The situation reminds me of a couplet: Yeh dhuan kabhi jhooth nahin bolta yaaro, mere shehar mein koi basti jali to hai.

Harish Monga, Ferozepur

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Leaders lack ideological conviction

Refer to ‘Politics of splits, defections’; MLAs and MPs seem to possess weak ideological moorings these days. A leader chosen by the party for the Rajya Sabha is elected by the MLAs of his/her party, who, in turn, were elected by voters from their constituencies. The anti-defection law should be given a relook so that nobody can dare to escape its strong framework.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Ladakh leads the way

With reference to ‘Protecting Ladakh’; the imposition of Rs 50,000 fine each on four tourists for illegal off-roading is a welcome decision. Similar norms should be implemented in states/UTs like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The greatest environmental damage is caused by tourism under the guise of religious pilgrimage, where visitor numbers become difficult to control. It is up to local authorities and residents to rise above short-term gains and personal benefits and bring in reforms to protect nature.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Disservice to Op Sindoor heroes

The delay in informing the nation about the six soldiers who attained martyrdom during Operation Sindoor is disgraceful. A government cannot be ungrateful to the martyrs. Families, soldiers’ units and regiments of the war martyrs deserve utmost respect for their sacrifice. It would be a befitting tribute if the names of the six soldiers are put up on the Baisaran Martyrs Memorial wall, which bears the names of the 26 terror victims in Pahalgam.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Farmers not resisting change

Punjab’s worsening groundwater crisis is the result of excessive paddy cultivation, aggravated by distorted agricultural incentives. Expecting diversification of crops without guaranteed procurement is economically unrealistic. The solution lies in extending MSP-backed procurement and developing strong value chains, storage, processing industries and market linkages for alternative produce. Punjab’s farmers are responding rationally to policy incentives, not resisting change. Sustainable farming begins with sustainable market incentives. The government must reform procurement policies.

Amrinder singh, by mail