Betrayal of trust

Apropos of ‘A predator & conspiracy of silence’ (Nous Indica); the alleged sexual harassment of about 50 children by the head of a senior secondary school in Jind is a profound betrayal of the trust reposed by the parents and the community. Traditionally considered a safe space, schools should have an environment where children are protected. However, data from the National Crime Records Bureau reveals a disturbing reality: children are not safe either at home or in school. Instances of rape perpetrated by siblings, cousins or even fathers are shamefully increasing year after year. Schools frequently witness cases of sexual misconduct by teachers. Such incidents need to be curbed with stringent punishment to restore society’s faith.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Silence is a sin

Apropos of ‘A predator & conspiracy of silence’ (Nous Indica); in some countries in the Gulf, in the old days or perhaps even today, such culprits would be beheaded in full public view. The rule of law in a democracy like ours does not allow for such extreme measures, but can’t the cases be decided expeditiously? Moreover, the silence on the part of the parents and the victims themselves, driven by the fear of stigma, is undesirable. Were the other teachers, some of whom may be women, unaware of the incidents in the school? Or were they also silent due to fear of ill-treatment at the hands of the principal? Silence by the victims, parents, teachers and society at large in such cases is a sin, if not a crime.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Politicians mum on issue

It is an indisputable fact that Jind is a hub of Haryana politics, being a favourite place for major political rallies for decades (Nous Indica). However, it is an irony that leaders of both the ruling and Opposition parties have maintained silence over the Jind horror, involving the sexual exploitation of girl students by their principal. The Janwadi Mahila Samiti, khap panchayats and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha are demanding a thorough investigation, but political leaders have not uttered a word on the issue.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Israel-Hamas conflict

Apropos of ‘Gaza needs aid’; it is not far from the truth that Israel, backed by its ally the US, is determined to defy international humanitarian law and is engaging with impunity in actions perceived as war crimes. By indiscriminately equating all Palestinians with Hamas terrorists, Israel is conducting bombardment without restraint, sparing neither hospitals nor refugee camps. The unfolding events suggest that the entire international regulatory system is either compromised or paralysed. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of over 12,000 people, including children, women and UN personnel, with millions displaced. Despite an international outcry, the situation is worrisome as the conflict continues to claim more lives in a vicious cycle of vengeance.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

BN Goswamy’s demise

All those familiar with Dr BN Goswamy are shocked and saddened to learn of the demise of this eminent art historian. Seeing his robust health just three months ago, when I met him at his residence in Chandigarh, I can’t help but feel that his death is untimely, even though he lived to the age of 90. His column in the Sunday Tribune provided insights into the history of India and the world through art. The authorship of 26 books attests to the depth of his expertise. Beyond his vast knowledge, what struck me most was his humility and the absence of intellectual arrogance, a rare trait among highly educated individuals.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Toilet is a basic amenity

Apropos of ‘Toilets in schools’; it is a grave situation that many schools in our country are still devoid of toilets. Toilets are basic amenities that should be provided to every individual. The government asserts that the Right to Education is every child’s right. Shouldn’t the availability of toilets be included in this right? Furthermore, there should be separate toilets for boys and girls in schools to make the latter feel at ease; otherwise, there is a risk of increased dropouts every year. The right to education is incomplete without proper toilet facilities.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

