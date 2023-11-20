 Betrayal of trust : The Tribune India

Betrayal of trust



Apropos of ‘A predator & conspiracy of silence’ (Nous Indica); the alleged sexual harassment of about 50 children by the head of a senior secondary school in Jind is a profound betrayal of the trust reposed by the parents and the community. Traditionally considered a safe space, schools should have an environment where children are protected. However, data from the National Crime Records Bureau reveals a disturbing reality: children are not safe either at home or in school. Instances of rape perpetrated by siblings, cousins or even fathers are shamefully increasing year after year. Schools frequently witness cases of sexual misconduct by teachers. Such incidents need to be curbed with stringent punishment to restore society’s faith.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Silence is a sin

Apropos of ‘A predator & conspiracy of silence’ (Nous Indica); in some countries in the Gulf, in the old days or perhaps even today, such culprits would be beheaded in full public view. The rule of law in a democracy like ours does not allow for such extreme measures, but can’t the cases be decided expeditiously? Moreover, the silence on the part of the parents and the victims themselves, driven by the fear of stigma, is undesirable. Were the other teachers, some of whom may be women, unaware of the incidents in the school? Or were they also silent due to fear of ill-treatment at the hands of the principal? Silence by the victims, parents, teachers and society at large in such cases is a sin, if not a crime.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Politicians mum on issue

It is an indisputable fact that Jind is a hub of Haryana politics, being a favourite place for major political rallies for decades (Nous Indica). However, it is an irony that leaders of both the ruling and Opposition parties have maintained silence over the Jind horror, involving the sexual exploitation of girl students by their principal. The Janwadi Mahila Samiti, khap panchayats and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha are demanding a thorough investigation, but political leaders have not uttered a word on the issue.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Israel-Hamas conflict

Apropos of ‘Gaza needs aid’; it is not far from the truth that Israel, backed by its ally the US, is determined to defy international humanitarian law and is engaging with impunity in actions perceived as war crimes. By indiscriminately equating all Palestinians with Hamas terrorists, Israel is conducting bombardment without restraint, sparing neither hospitals nor refugee camps. The unfolding events suggest that the entire international regulatory system is either compromised or paralysed. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of over 12,000 people, including children, women and UN personnel, with millions displaced. Despite an international outcry, the situation is worrisome as the conflict continues to claim more lives in a vicious cycle of vengeance.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

BN Goswamy’s demise

All those familiar with Dr BN Goswamy are shocked and saddened to learn of the demise of this eminent art historian. Seeing his robust health just three months ago, when I met him at his residence in Chandigarh, I can’t help but feel that his death is untimely, even though he lived to the age of 90. His column in the Sunday Tribune provided insights into the history of India and the world through art. The authorship of 26 books attests to the depth of his expertise. Beyond his vast knowledge, what struck me most was his humility and the absence of intellectual arrogance, a rare trait among highly educated individuals.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Toilet is a basic amenity

Apropos of ‘Toilets in schools’; it is a grave situation that many schools in our country are still devoid of toilets. Toilets are basic amenities that should be provided to every individual. The government asserts that the Right to Education is every child’s right. Shouldn’t the availability of toilets be included in this right? Furthermore, there should be separate toilets for boys and girls in schools to make the latter feel at ease; otherwise, there is a risk of increased dropouts every year. The right to education is incomplete without proper toilet facilities.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Jind

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

2
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
India

IAF's first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

8
Entertainment

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

9
Business

Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Kingaroos’ giant leap: Billion hopes dashed

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, losing final to Australia

Plans gone awry for Team India

Plans gone awry for Team India

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Model code from Dec 15 | Preparations also underway to condu...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Shutting of bitumen plants in winter may affect road recarpeting work

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

Delhi Govt permits 83 more shops to operate 24x7

Delhi Police bust syndicate of luxury vehicle thieves, 2 held

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Agri varsity prepares model fruit nutrition garden for year round organic produce

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works