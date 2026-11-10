Beyond political rivalries

Apropos of ‘The beauty of democracy’ (The Great Game); recent political developments in the US and India underscore democracy’s resilience. Trump’s acceptance of electoral defeat, without vindictiveness, deserves appreciation. Similarly, the BJP’s renewed efforts to forge an alliance with its erstwhile partner, SAD, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections reflect political pragmatism. Realising that electoral success may be difficult without allies, the BJP appears keen to revive ties despite differences. After all, there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, only permanent interests. Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

The great illusion of democracy

Refer to ‘The beauty of democracy’; every citizen cannot be a ruler, just as everyone cannot be a PM or a field marshal. Government by the people often remains an idealistic slogan exploited by demagogues to secure votes. Democracy frequently degenerates into mobocracy, where political propaganda and distorted information mislead ordinary citizens. In India, coalition politics has become a compulsion, encouraging opportunistic alliances and horse-trading. Democracy must, therefore, rest on integrity, competence, accountability and social justice. Anil Bhatia, Hisar

When dissent becomes a threat

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On Diwali, PM Narendra Modi chose to deliver a politically charged speech to the CRPF, targeting ‘Dimagi Naxals’ rather than spreading a message of festive goodwill and unity. Ironically, before 2014, as Gujarat CM, Modi himself frequently protested against the Manmohan Singh government over issues ranging from FDI, MGNREGA and unemployment. Is it not contradictory that the very right to protest that helped propel his political career is now portrayed as a threat? Such rhetoric raises questions about democratic tolerance and the treatment of dissenting voices. Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Need year-round strategy

The worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR and other parts of India demands urgent attention from policymakers and citizens alike. The Supreme Court’s observation that “the more orders we pass, the more violations will multiply” aptly captures the failure to tackle this recurring crisis. Despite judicial directives and pollution-control measures, the problem resurfaces annually. Temporary emergency restrictions can’t replace sustained environmental governance. What India needs is a comprehensive, year-round strategy encompassing affordable public transport, cleaner vehicles, dust control, industrial emission monitoring, incentives for farmers and scientific assessment of pollution sources. Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, New Delhi

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Blame game over air pollution

Who is responsible for turning Delhi into a gas chamber — firecrackers or stubble burning? While stubble burning is indefensible, farmers resort to it as a quick and inexpensive way to clear fields for the next sowing season. Firecrackers, on the other hand, are burst for momentary pleasure, adding significantly to the toxic pollution burden. Meanwhile, political parties and their leaders remain busy trading accusations rather than finding lasting solutions. How long will politicians continue exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gains while ignoring a grave environmental and public health crisis? Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Soldiers deserve justice

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An Agniveer volunteers to lay down his life for the nation, yet he faces uncertainty even after four years of service (now extended by two years). Is this an extension of service or a metaphorical death sentence? Those framing military policies must understand soldiering before reshaping the armed forces. The government must independently review the Agniveer scheme and ensure transparent post-service rehabilitation. Soldiers deserve dignity, security and justice. Lt Col Gurprakash Singh Virk (retd), Mohali