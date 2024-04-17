 BJP’s failure to ensure welfare : The Tribune India

  Letters
  • BJP’s failure to ensure welfare

BJP’s failure to ensure welfare



Apropos of the editorial ‘BJP manifesto’; amid the din of polls, the BJP is counting the promises it made in its last manifesto that it has fulfilled. The Ram Mandir has been consecrated, and the CAA is being implemented. But how does any of it help the common man? It can be said that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has helped the party secure the Hindu vote bank. But it does not solve issues like unemployment, price rise and corruption. Besides, the saffron party’s election campaign has gone off track. PM Narendra Modi’s remarks on Opposition leaders having meat during the month of Sawan and accusing them of having a ‘Mughal mindset’ reflect badly on him.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Don’t play with consumers’ health

Refer to the editorial ‘No, it’s not healthy’; the fact that thousands of firms are allowed to market their products with misleading labelling in the absence of proper checks is a matter of serious concern. No product that can be injurious to health should be allowed in the market, and at least not with the tag of being healthy. Successive governments have shown a lack of courage and political will to look into the matter. The quality, quantity and effects of every ingredient in a product should be analysed. It is also necessary to punish the authorities concerned for their inaction.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Probe agencies shouldn’t have bias

With reference to the news report ‘Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi’; PM Narendra Modi is right in a way. The people of India would want to see those guilty of corruption brought to book. But it is worrisome how some ‘tainted’ Opposition leaders get a clean chit after crossing over to the ruling party. It sends the wrong message to people across the country. Probe agencies must act against all politicians involved in graft, irrespective of their political affiliation. The ED, the CBI and other agencies must have no bias.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

True happiness is unattainable

Refer to the article ‘The grand myth of absolute happiness’; complete happiness is unattainable in reality, as human experiences are inherently dynamic and subject to change, and no individual can achieve perpetual bliss. While societal factors like economic security contribute to contentment, systemic inequalities hinder true happiness. And hence, absolute happiness remains elusive. So, people should instead strive for a balanced and meaningful existence grounded in inner peace. By embracing life’s complexities and finding joy in simplicity, one can transcend the illusion of absolute happiness and cultivate genuine fulfilment.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Rat race robs people of joy

With reference to the article ‘The grand myth of absolute happiness’; the fast pace of life, the rat race and the focus on material possessions have robbed the masses of joy. In the rush to get admission at reputable institutions and to land a job with a good salary, true happiness has been lost. What is the point of having plenty of money and a rich lifestyle if one is not truly happy? True happiness lies in contentment with what one already has. It is something that owning material items cannot buy.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Negligence at govt hospitals

Apropos of the news report ‘Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital’; the state of medical facilities at the hospital in question is shocking. It reflects poorly on the hospital management and highlights the callous attitude of the doctors there. Health professionals serving at government hospitals often have a cavalier attitude because they enjoy job stability. It is time to revisit the policies regarding the recruitment and employment of doctors at government health facilities. That may push medical professionals to be more professional and prevent such an administrative lapse.

RS Narula, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

