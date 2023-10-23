Bloodshed in Gaza

Apropos of ‘The brown man’s burden of identity wars’ (Nous Indica); the writer rightly points out that the US and the UK should have asked Israel tough questions before offering unconditional support. It is a mistake on the part of US President Biden to endorse Israel’s use of deadly weapons such as rocket bombs and missiles. The entire region has witnessed large-scale bloodshed, and those responsible for the violent conflict are the Israeli Prime Minister, the US President and the UK PM.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Exploitation of religious identities

Refer to ‘The brown man’s burden of identity wars’ (Nous Indica); the exploitation of religious identities in politics and its natural consequences, such as hatred, mistrust and fear, have historically inflicted suffering upon humanity as a whole, regardless of religious affiliations. Europeans have endured great hardships in the past during religious conflicts, such as those between Catholics and Protestants. Today, imperialist expansionism often manifests itself in economic aggression. Reportedly, American arms manufacturing companies have profited significantly from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Both the American and British economies depend on Arab nations, and to maintain influence over them, they may continue to use the Israeli threat.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Release adequate funds

The ongoing dispute between the state government and the new office-bearers of the Punjab Olympic Association over a minor issue is regrettable, especially as athletes are gearing up with enthusiasm for the National Games. The state’s reluctance to release adequate funds under its sports promotion policy during this critical time could significantly hinder the contingent’s performance. Instead of tightening its purse strings, the government should rise above the differences and display generosity by providing ample funding. This would motivate the athletes to showcase their abilities and bring honour to the state.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Making of Bhakra Dam

Apropos of ‘Saluting dam-maker Slocum’ and ‘Monument to teamwork’; both articles provide a profound insight into the creation of the Bhakra Dam. We salute the vision and dedication of individuals such as Harvey Slocum, the American dam-building expert, as well as the visionary leadership of our first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, for presenting this ‘Temple of modern India’ to the nation. It’s truly astonishing that a man who studied only up to Class VIII and lacked formal engineering training astounded the world with this monumental feat through his profound vision, unwavering perseverance and relentless dedication.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Tricolour at Attari border

Refer to ‘At 418 ft, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border’; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 418-ft national flag, which is now the tallest in the country, at the Attari border, surpassing Pakistan’s flag by 18 ft. Historically, both countries have engaged in a race to hoist flags taller than the other’s. With India’s Tricolour currently being the tallest, it may only be a matter of time before Pakistan attempts to exceed that height. However, it’s crucial for both countries to recognise that flags erected at such heights are vulnerable to high-velocity winds. Instead of engaging in symbolic and competitive display of hypernationalism, it would be wiser for both nations to agree upon more reasonable heights for their national flags.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Encourage diversification

Refer to ‘Beyond MSP hike’; the minimum support price for foodgrains has been a crucial support system for farmers. However, the increase in MSP for foodgrains doesn’t necessarily align with the rising expenditure incurred by farmers each year. The costs of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds have been escalating at a faster rate compared to the MSP. Fixing MSP for pulses and oilseeds may encourage diversification. Diversification can potentially reduce imports of pulses and oils significantly, leading to benefits for the government.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

