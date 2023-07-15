 Book encroachers : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Battling floods’; unpreparedness and failure to maintain the drainage system proactively have caused havoc and destruction all around. People have lost family members and pets because of the irresponsible work of officials and governments. Nothing will happen even after this disaster. Land sharks have encroached upon rivulets that carry rainwater and converted them into housing complexes. Criminal cases must be registered against officials, realtors and politicians responsible for encroachments on rivulets. During natural disasters, governments must respond swiftly and effectively to address the immediate needs of the affected people.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Mission Chandrayaan-3

India is really trying to prove its excellence in the fields of space and science. Our space programmes have made significant strides in recent years, showcasing the country’s determination and ambition. The Indian Space Research Organisation has been at the forefront of the country’s space exploration efforts and has achieved several notable accomplishments. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is an important milestone for our space programme and has generated significant hope among the people involved in its development as well as the public. It aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon. It’s a proud moment for India.

Harshita Goyal, Chandigarh

India-US ties

Apropos of ‘Negotiating varying Indo-US expectations’; PM Modi has been singing paeans to the US after his recent visit. The course of India’s relationship with the US will depend on a multitude of factors, including geopolitical developments, policy decisions, shared interests and evolving global dynamics. Both countries have expressed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties, but the specifics of future cooperation and the extent of quid pro quo interactions are difficult to predict. Close relations with the US could impact India’s ties with other nations.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Unhealthy trend

Apropos of ‘Extension row’; it was not proper on the part of the Modi government to give a third extension to the ED chief. It is sad that the government is indulging in such illegal acts, thus destroying the basic structure of democracy by unleashing premier agencies on political opponents. It is crucial for investigative agencies such as the ED to function independently and without any pressure from the powers that be. When investigative agencies operate autonomously and free from external interference, it helps foster public trust in their work.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Forest Bill must strike a balance

Refer to ‘Strong legislation needed to spur forest conservation’; among the most important Bills likely to be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session is the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023. The earlier interpretation of forests focused on protecting ecosystems that were managed as forests, even if they did not fit the traditional or legal definitions of forests. If the new interpretation is adopted, it may roll back some of those protections, rendering these tracts vulnerable and threatening the livelihood of forest-based communities. The Bill, if passed, must strike a balance between fulfilling people’s aspirations for development and protecting India’s ecological heritage and fragile biodiversity.

G Champa, Patna

Traditional way of communication

Refer to ‘Telegrams that evoked myriad emotions’; the advent of instant communication technologies has drastically changed the way people connect and share information. Most youngsters would find it difficult to believe that a few decades ago, people had to shell out money to have messages delivered within 24 hours. As charges were often based on the number of words used, people aimed to keep their messages concise. While telegrams have been replaced by modern communication technologies, their historical significance in conveying important news is still remembered and cherished by those who sent or received them.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

