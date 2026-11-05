Boost manufacturing sector

Apropos of ‘Industrial growth needs a policy shift’; the 1991 liberalisation reforms in India did not translate into broad-based industrialisation. These policy measures prioritised opening the domestic market but were not accompanied with commensurate reforms in trade and infrastructure. This led to consumption-driven growth rather than deeper, investment-led or export-led expansion. We need to strengthen the nation’s manufacturing sector. It will increase industrial growth by creating more jobs, attracting investments, and boosting production. Strengthening export competitiveness and technological capabilities is equally essential.

SS Paul, Nadia (WB)

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Cooperative federalism critical

Refer to ‘The politics of Canada’s referendum’; the challenge of governing a multilingual and culturally diverse society within a centrally governed republic requires considerable political and analytical insight. An increasingly powerful Centre can generate apprehensions among federal units, particularly when they perceive their autonomy in danger. Although the sentiment of self-determination may gain popular appeal, concerns over economic viability, isolation and long-term sustainability often discourage complete disengagement from the national mainstream. Cooperative federalism offers a constructive pathway towards reconciling national unity with regional autonomy.

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JK Gulati, Jalandhar

Make technology an enabler

Apropos of ‘Gen ZA & the Viksit Bharat dream’; the next generation will face emerging challenges, such as frequent technological obsolescence, uncertain employment, uneven incomes, etc. However, the next two decades offer India's GenZ an unprecedented opportunity to transform challenges into possibilities. The youth must move beyond being passive beneficiaries of economic growth to becoming active architects of a developed nation. Technology should be an enabler, not a financial burden or a substitute for human skills. The real test of Viksit Bharat 2047 will be whether GenZ emerges as economically secure and empowered.

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Col SS Chauhan (Retd), Zirakpur

Holy city in distress

With reference to ‘Urban neglect’; almost every basic service in the holy city of Amritsar is under stress. Residents and pilgrims face the same problems every day – potholed roads, waterlogging, streets dug up for sewer lines left unrepaired for months, garbage accumulation, contaminated water, open drains, encroachments, unplanned parking, etc. The real problem is not a lack of laws, schemes or funds. Rules and budgets exist, what is missing is the will to implement them. Officials are rarely held accountable and complaints to councillors and officials often elicit no response.

AK Joshi, Amritsar

Compromise in rape cases illegal

Refer to ‘Rape complaints’; under the criminal law, heinous crimes punishable by death or life imprisonment are not compoundable. Therefore, quashing of a rape case against the rapist on the basis of a private settlement, reached behind closed doors through financial deals or otherwise is palpably illegal. Every allegation of rape must be scrutinised with care and every such complaint must be adjudicated on its merits by the courts. Since rape violates the dignity and modesty of women, it constitutes a heinous offence which is kept outside the scope of the provisions providing for compounding of offences. SC's observations are, therefore, a wake-up call to the courts down the line to do course correction.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Jalandhar in sports spotlight

It is a matter of immense pride that Jalandhar has finally received its long-overdue recognition by hosting the group stage matches of the Asia Cup Hockey tournament at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Successful staging of such international tournaments will certainly give a substantial boost to the export of sports equipment manufactured here. At a time when Punjab’s youth is facing the wrath of drug abuse, such tournaments can inspire them to embrace sports, fitness and discipline, thereby steering them towards a healthier and more purposeful life. Hockey India and the Punjab Government must be commended for this initiative.

Col VK Sharma (retd), Jalandhar