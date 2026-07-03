Borewell tragedies: No implementation of rules

Apropos of ‘Fatal borewells’; twenty years after the miraculous escape of Prince from Haryana in a similar borewell incident, Nirvair’s death brings back grim memories of heart-rending but avoidable tragedies. Abandoned borewells left uncovered in fields and construction sites point to human negligence and administrative apathy. The Supreme Court mandated over a decade ago that all unused borewells are to be securely sealed, fenced and reported to the local authorities, but no action is taken by the landowners, contractors or the officials. Each incident follows a series of promises for strict action but in the end, no one is held accountable. There should be strict implementation of the existing guidelines, time-bound sealing of all open, unmarked sites and strict penal action.

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Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

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Intimidation discourages fairness

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With reference to ‘Threats to judges’; judicial orders are to be challenged before appellate courts, not through intimidation, vilification or threats against judges. If judges are made to fear personal consequences for decisions rendered in accordance with law, it will have a serious impact on the independence and functioning of district courts. It is important that members of the district judiciary be assured that they will be able to discharge their judicial functions free from threats and coercion and that the institutional framework remains committed to protecting their independence and lives.

SS Paul, by mail

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Progressive shift to improve ties

Refer to ‘India-Pakistan, Track 2 and RSS’; the recent India-Pakistan Track 2 meetings highlight the need to distinguish dialogue among elites from genuine people-to-people engagement. Track 2 is no substitute for the latter, which requires official support through visas, trade and cultural exchanges. However, the RSS’s invocation of Akhand Bharat is unlikely to inspire confidence in Pakistan. If the RSS seeks better ties with Islamabad, it should promote peace education in India and foster a climate conducive to a dialogue with the neighbour. Since durable peace can be achieved through talks, the two countries should pursue sustained negotiations, boost mutual trust and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Upgraded military capabilities

Refer to ‘China shadow on defence budget’; Beijing’s growing military assertiveness has made it imperative for India to align its defence budget with the prevailing threat perception. The decision to raise five Integrated Battle Groups along the China border, strengthen deep-strike missile capabilities, deploy S-400 air defence systems and accelerate strategic infrastructure such as the Arunachal Frontier Highway and the Sela Tunnel are timely measures to enhance deterrence and operational readiness. India’s calibrated restrictions on Chinese investments in critical sectors further reflect a comprehensive national security approach. China would do well to learn from prolonged global conflicts that enduring leadership comes from peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and adherence to international norms — not by coercion or intimidation.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Timely payments a boost

In the VB-G RAM G scheme, the provision for wage payments weekly or within a fortnight is significant as timely payments enhance workers’ confidence, reduce financial distress and improve the credibility of the scheme. However, the programme’s success should be measured by the quality and durability of assets created. Employment must contribute towards local water conservation, rural infrastructure, soil improvement and climate resilience, creating long-term benefits. Social audits, digital transparency and community participation are essential to prevent shortcomings. Ultimately, productive employment, timely wages and accountable governance together can transform this scheme into a powerful instrument for inclusive and sustainable rural development.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Citizenship, an American birthright

The US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship is far more than a legal verdict. Birthright citizenship is not an administrative privilege bestowed by the US government. It is a constitutional promise embedded in the Fourteenth Amendment in the aftermath of the American Civil War to ensure that citizenship would never again depend upon race, ancestry or political convenience.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar