Boundary key to Indo-China ties

Refer to ‘Sunrise in empire’s shadow’; the boundary issue between India and China has been unresolved for decades. In the recent meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was emphasised that any situation on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including local commander-level meetings, to avoid any misunderstanding along the LAC. If land boundaries are demarcated as a priority, engagement in other spheres will automatically fall into place. Economic, social, cultural and commercial ties must go hand in hand.

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Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

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Locals must have a say

Refer to ‘Rebuilding the Himalayas must begin locally’; in these exceptionally fragile mountains, development should be guided by the carrying capacity of their ecosystems. Otherwise, infrastructure development could worsen the very disasters that reconstruction efforts aim to mitigate. Equally important, local communities must have a meaningful voice in deciding how their region develops. They bear the immediate consequences of ecological damage, while the economic benefits of large projects may accrue elsewhere. Saving the Himalayas locally should ultimately mean ensuring that development serves both people and nature, rather than sacrificing one for the other.

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Manu Kant, Chandigarh

Self-regulation vital for the Bar

Refer to ‘The Bar’s duty’; the lawyers’ forum acts as a vital shield, protecting the judiciary from external executive interference. However, advocates must embody dignity, fraternity, self-regulation, restraint and a spirit of public service. Yet, their primary duty is to help the court discern the emotion behind every formal petition. Bar councils must rise above internal politicking and move beyond treating grievances as mere technical statements of fact. Deep introspection remains the only way for the Bar to retain its unique and noble position.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Striking a balance

The Kriti Sanon advertisement controversy is ultimately less about a dress and more about the changing relationship between individual freedom, cultural traditions and commercial responsibility. Women should have the freedom to choose what they wear, but traditional occasions carry meanings that advertisers must understand and respect. Traditions should not become instruments of judgement or moral policing. The real challenge is to find a balance where modernity does not undermine cultural sensitivity, and tradition does not suppress individual choice. A mature society can accommodate respect for social customs and a woman’s right to choose.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Integrity matters for an officer

Apropos of ‘Duty to stand with what’s right: UP IAS officer resigns’; the voluntary resignation after 13 years of service deserves more than a passing notice. Her work in Mirzapur, where piped water has been supplied to a village for the first time since Independence, showed what sincere field administration can do. Villagers showering her with flower petals at her farewell was a testament to her good work. That an officer feels compelled to step away raises uncomfortable questions about the space available for honest, people-centric officers today. Her journey is a reminder that integrity still matters.

AK Joshi, Amritsar

Quitting not an option

Refer to ‘Duty to stand with what is right: UP IAS officer resigns’; quitting is not the right course of action for officers. They must perform the assigned duties keeping public interest in mind. Our country has a parliamentary form of government which mandates certain standard operating procedures and protocols to be followed within the constraints. The political bosses continue changing from time to time but an upright officer remains focused on his ideas of bringing societal change and development. Officers like Tukaram Mundhe and Ashok Khemka have demonstrated exemplary commitment to public service.

GS Mann, Nangal