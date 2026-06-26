BRICS, a diplomatic win for India

Refer to ‘India holds its ground on BRICS turf’; being the current chair, the nation’s leadership of the grouping is a diplomatic achievement. However, China’s refusal to resolve the boundary question ahead of other issues tempered that success. In the Wang Yi-Ajit Doval talks, India was right to insist that progress in ties must rest on peace along the LAC. The summit addressed pressing global concerns like terrorism, cybercrime and climate change. India’s support for poorer countries was laudable. Given the unresolved differences, its refusal to endorse the joint statement was also prudent. India must remain steadfast, speak with clarity and pursue negotiations with resolve.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Use social media responsibly

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Refer to ‘Should children be banned from social media’; parents, schools and governments cannot afford to ignore the issue. However, a blanket ban on social media for all children is not the right solution. In a social setup like India's, such a ban does not seem workable, although it may work well in some other countries. What is needed is a stringent system of checks and safeguards. Rather than imposing a ban, we should focus on responsible and supervised use of social media. The aim should be to make social media safer for children, not to make it inaccessible. Children must be taught about self-discipline, which will definitely help in containing the problem.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

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Guidance needed, not a ban

While concerns about children’s online safety are genuine, a blanket ban may prove counterproductive. Psychology suggests that the more something is forbidden, the more attractive it becomes — the forbidden fruit effect. Technology is a double-edged sword. All the stakeholders — parents, teachers and governments — must work together to promote playground activities, reading habits and creative pursuits. Guidance, not prohibition, is the key to raising digitally balanced children. Many parents foolishly encourage excessive screen use by toddlers to make life easier for themselves, but may repent later.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Religion entering political arena

Apropos of ‘Oppn parties working like sanjha morcha to malign me, says CM’; it is shameful that political parties in Punjab are trying to defame each other on religious grounds. Rivalry among political parties is common, but targeting each other, spreading fake videos, false statements and fabricated propaganda under the guise of religion is disrespectful to the Sikh Gurus. Political parties in Punjab should stop playing the blame game and maintain dignity and sanctity of the religion. Using faith as a political weapon creates divisions in society and undermines mutual respect and peace that religion seeks to promote.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

BJP’s give-and-take formula

BJP president Nitin Nabin’s statement that a decision on a tie-up with the Shiromani Akali Dal or any Akali faction would be taken at the appropriate time is plausible. The BJP is busy strengthening its base in Punjab. A decision regarding an alliance may be taken when the elections come closer after assessing the prevailing situation at that time. A level playing field and mutual respect for the other side are the primary ingredients of a successful electoral alliance. Moreover, the BJP cannot be expected to play second fiddle to a regional political party. Only a genuine give-and-take can make a political alliance successful.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Welcome nod to dam project

The green signal for the execution of the Kishau dam project in Haryana is good news. It is a dream come true, as discussions had been going on for decades. The project remained stuck over the issue of who would bear the cost of Rs 2,000 crore for power generation. The Haryana government should have come forward to bear this burden for two reasons. Firstly, because the state has been the biggest sufferer for this delay of eight years. Secondly, by bearing this burden, the state could have exclusive control over power generation after giving 12 per cent free power to Himachal as a standard rate of royalty.

RN Malik, Gurugram