Bring compassion to healthcare

Refer to ‘Healthcare charges’; a prominent display of charges for consultations, diagnostic tests, procedures and hospital facilities is a welcome step towards patient empowerment and financial protection. Transparency must go beyond displaying rates to ensuring fair pricing, accountability and ethical medical practices. Healthcare must remain a service rooted in compassion, not merely a commercial enterprise driven by profit. Trust is the lifeline of healthcare, and it flourishes when transparency becomes a practice, morality a commitment, and affordability a priority. Every citizen must receive healthcare with dignity, fairness and confidence.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

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Collective duty towards children

Refer to ‘Child safety’; the security of children cannot be ensured through legislation alone; it requires effective implementation, prompt justice and collective responsibility. The authorities concerned must move beyond recording complaints and focus on their timely resolution, the protection of victims and their long-term rehabilitation. The true measure of an efficient child protection mechanism is not simply the number of complaints registered, but how effectively it prevents abuse, protects vulnerable children and delivers justice. Protecting children is not merely a legal obligation; it is a moral responsibility that must remain a priority for the government and society alike.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

People never ask for freebies

Refer to ‘Punjab needs development, not freebies’; people never asked for 300 units of free electricity, free bus journey, Rs 1,000-1,500 for women. Governments can offer freebies if they have surplus revenue after expenditure on development as per budget estimates. By offering freebies through debt, parties have been befooling the people. Absolutely no intervention by the Election Commission has made matters worse. Negligible expenditure on employment, health infrastructure and road network has made people’s lives miserable.

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Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Ploy to woo voters

Refer to ‘Punjab needs development, not freebies’; Japan and Punjab must be compared carefully, keeping their differences in mind. Japan, though roughly comparable in area to Punjab, is a fully sovereign nation. It could independently shape its currency, foreign trade, industrial strategy and public finances at the national level. Punjab is a state within the Indian Union; its fiscal space and developmental choices remain constrained by the larger federal framework. When substantive structural measures are needed to expand employment and private investment is difficult to pursue, successive governments find direct transfers and freebies as an easy remedy to influence voters.

Manu Kant, by mail

Exercise rights with maturity

Apropos of ‘Streets as sites of learning’; undoubtedly, democratic expression and critical thinking are essential, but freedom cannot justify disregard for institutional discipline. Universities are primarily centres of learning, not battlegrounds of political ideologies. Unrestrained activism may undermine academic pursuits and encourage confrontation rather than constructive dialogue. Questioning authority is a democratic right, but it must be exercised with maturity, reason and responsibility. Restraint does not suppress freedom; it lends dignity and direction. True education must nurture independent thinkers, not aggressive protesters.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur

Within constitutional framework

Refer to ‘Regime change call by Bhushan triggers row’; in a democracy, periodic elections are held to allow for the possibility of regime change. Politicians resort to campaigning by holding road shows, organising big rallies and using every possible method to influence voters in a bid to gain political power. The protests held against a ruling dispensation over its functioning should be viewed in the same light. Regime change or working for it within the framework of the Constitution signifies a vibrant democracy.

Hira Sharma, by mail