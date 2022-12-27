Bring guilty to justice

Refer to ‘Chanda’s decline and fall’; those in higher echelons are in positions of immense power and must discharge their duty with professional integrity. Deceiving the trust of common people is highly disgraceful. Such culprits not only tarnish the reputation of the organisation they serve, but also cause a dent in the national economy. Chanda Kochhar may not be alone in the shady deals; all involved in the malpractice must be brought to justice. All government, public and private sector organisations must have strict checks and balances to ward off any chance of corruption. Apart from punishment to the offenders, the amount swindled should be recovered too.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Fraudsters no more safe

Refer to ‘Chanda’s decline and fall’; in India, the masterminds behind these frauds are no longer safe and are vulnerable to being caught by the law. Now, digital India is strong enough to punish these fraudsters and prevent similar incidents.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Public cooperation must

It is heartening to note that the Centre and state governments have started making necessary preparations in the wake of increasing Covid cases globally. Along with this, the whole-hearted support and cooperation of the general public is necessary. People must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing, especially at public places, rallies and social and religious congregations. Unless the public cooperates fully, government efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 will go in vain. People must abide by the advisory issued by the health authorities in their own interest.

NK Gosain, bathinda

Evolve aerospace power

Apropos of ‘IAF deficiencies’; the urgency and seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the Chief of the Air Staff used a public platform to voice his concern. Inadequacy of air assets and other weapon systems have been haunting the IAF for quite some time now, but the budgetary constraints, cumbersome procurement process and its vulnerability to corruption charges and, of late, emphasis on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ have forced the successive governments to go slow, impinging upon national security. The probability of a two-front war is no longer a paper exercise, but a reality faced by the nation going through a tense border scenario. The requirement of state-of-the-art lethal weapon systems, air platforms and force multipliers is inescapable.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Let judiciary work

Apropos of ‘Opening the collegium doors’ (Nous Indica); the collegium system has been working well for decades. The proposed National Judicial Appointments Commission will allow the political executive to meddle with the judges’ appointments. Who is better qualified than the senior-most judges to appoint suitable and efficient judges? What is wrong with the judges already appointed by the collegium? Instead of throwing a spanner in the works of the judiciary, the executive should clear all recommendations made by the collegium at the earliest to fill judges’ vacancies in the interest of the nation.

Amarjeet Mann, Nangal

Common man suffers

Refer to ‘Collegium system of appointment needs a rethink’; before the collegium system came into being, the judges were appointed by the CJI and after the collegium system too, judges are appointed by the CJI in consultation with the four senior-most judges. In both cases, the executive had no role to play. The ever-increasing pendency of court cases is a cause for concern. The executive should refrain from interfering in the work of the judiciary, and the latter should make themselves more transparent. Amid the fight between the two, it is the common man that suffers.

CS Mann, una

Scheme reeks of politics

Refer to ‘Free food scheme’; no doubt, to help the needy is noble, but it reeks of politics. It would be in the fitness of things if these beneficiaries are provided free-of-cost education and medical facilities too. Giving free ration is just vote-bank politics; it comes on the top of the inability of the government in creating more and better employment opportunities for the youth. Who these 80 crore poor to be benefited by the scheme are and how they have been identified is not clear. Under the scheme, the government has planned to spend Rs 2 lakh crore. Care must be taken to ensure that the funds are not misused or siphoned off.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com