Can’t burden kids at tender age

Refer to ‘Let kids embrace AI at their own pace’; it is crucial to recognise that teaching AI as early as in Class III holds little value. Till this age, students have not built foundational skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and active physical engagement. Instead of burdening children with advanced technological concepts, schools should focus on strengthening their understanding of core subjects like mathematics, science and physical education through meaningful daily activities. Parents, too, must play a responsible role by prioritising holistic childhood development rather than encouraging prolonged screen time in the name of learning AI.

Amritpal Singh, Bathinda

Hone observation skills of children

Apropos of ‘Let kids embrace AI at their own pace’; schools should not discipline and burden young kids. Instead, they need to be taught by invoking their senses through touch, smell and feel. They should be made to develop the art of observation and reasoning, enjoy physical activities and playing, besides experiencing the wonders of nature. In primary classes, they are already comprehending subjects like English, science, mathematics, computer applications and now AI. When these children grow up into adults, they are not able to take up the pressure of the rat race induced by a faulty education system devoid of values.

Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Nawanshahr

Nitish’s groundwork helped

Apropos of ‘Why freebies alone don’t win elections in Bihar’; it is an open secret: freebies are meant to allure voters. And, if it comes just before elections, it is considered corruption by discerning minds. Freebies do have an effect on gullible minds of the poor, illiterate or ill-educated masses. Almost all political parties succumb to this undesirable and unethical practice. The party that has more resources (read ruling party) has an advantage to garner votes easily. In Bihar, besides NDA’s freebies, what worked was Nitish Kumar’s groundwork with women at the centre stage, apart from his corruption-free image.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Congress hasn’t learnt a lesson

Even after a humiliating debacle in the Bihar election, the Opposition has refused to learn its lessons. The Congress is attributing the stunning defeat to ‘vote chori’, SIR, money power and misuse of central agencies like CBI, ED etc. During the election campaign in Bihar, the MGB orchestrated these slogans to woo public votes. The people did not fall in for false promises, like government service for every home and Rs 30,000 to every women within 20 days of formation of the MGB government. The caste-based census, too, hasn’t cut much ice with the people. Baseless, illogical issues make no impact on voters.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Insurgency on the decline

Refer to ‘Hidma falls’; the Maoist commander’s elimination is a big breakthrough, which may bring about an end to Left wing extremism (LWE). For many years, Hidma and other LWE cadre were able to take advantage of the terrain and absence of police forces and an intelligence network in the remote forested areas of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and other affected states. But now this situation has changed for good in recent years. The Centre’s surrender policy and rehabilitation of those who surrendered paid dividends. Police forces must take advantage of the disharmony among insurgents to put an end to the Maoist movement.

PL Singh, by mail

Community-bashing wrong

Refer to ‘Owaisi’s message’; his statement, denouncing suicide bombings in the name of Islam, serves as a sharp reminder to all radicals, regardless of the sect or ideology they follow. Innocent killings are condemned as a sin in every religion, even when committed in the name of self-sacrifice. While tolerance for differing viewpoints is essential for the peaceful functioning of society, branding community members as terrorists only fuels further radicalisation. The recent terror incident in Delhi with roots in Kashmir is distressing and must be dealt with firmly. However, tarring all individuals of a particular faith with the same brush undermines the very foundations of harmony in a pluralistic nation like ours.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath, Kapurthala