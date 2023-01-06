Can’t charge over MSP

Apropos of ‘Disallowing outside food’; while the multiplexes should have the right to prevent outside food owing to safety concerns, charging prices more than the maximum retail price (MRP) cannot be justified. Under the Consumer Goods Act, 2006, consumers cannot be charged more than the MRP mentioned on the packaging of the product. The rationale of this provision is to prevent the seller from charging exorbitant prices, thus fooling the consumer. The recent Supreme Court ruling defeats the purpose of the Act. Besides, it can have ramifications. Under the right to equality, ordinary retailers can also demand to sell goods at prices higher than the MRP.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Unfair to moviegoers

Apropos of ‘Disallowing outside food’; the Supreme Court’s ruling supporting the cinema hall and multiplex owners’ right to disallow cine-goers from bringing food from outside is lopsided. The court has ignored the interests of moviegoers who are left with no choice but to pay four times more for eatables and beverages than the standard market rate. Cinema hall and multiplex owners have suffered during Covid years, but why should moviegoers be penalised for the losses? The least it could do was regulate the prices of eatables, etc., in sync with MRP, preventing the open ‘loot’ by the owners.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Protests create nuisance

Refer to ‘Guj Bill empowering police to book protesters gets Prez nod’; though the SC has repeatedly ruled that the constitutional right to protest is not absolute and cannot be resorted to anywhere and anytime, the nuisance value of protests is increasing. Protests have a detrimental effect on normal life and economy. It is imperative that the Gujarat legislation is adopted by the Centre too. Any violation of prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC should be treated as a cognisable offence under Section 188 to ensure that law and order prevails effectively throughout India.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Heinous crime

Reference to ‘Sultanpuri horror’; the car occupants after hitting the scooter should have stopped and helped the injured women, but they sped away, dragging the victim for 13 km, resulting in her death. They deserve the severest punishment for their heinous crime. The police and courts should ensure a speedy trial and the harshest punishment possible. Parents should also learn a lesson from this incident. Riding a two-wheeler at an unearthly hour is highly risky. Necessary safety measures must be in place before girls venture out for late-night parties, especially if unescorted.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Deserving tribute

The Punjab Government’s decision to rename government schools after famous personalities is a welcome and appreciable step. The decision is a deserving tribute to our freedom fighters, martyred soldiers, eminent writers, artists and scholars. The move will also help create awareness among the youth about distinguished personalities. It is heartening to note that 12 schools have already been renamed. It is our duty to make the youth aware of the acts of bravery and sacrifices made by our national heroes. This step will go a long way in inspiring students and creating a sense of nationalism and patriotism among them. Going a step further, major roads, parks and crossings should also be renamed after deserving personalities.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Remove hoardings

The holy city of Amritsar is dotted with hoardings that are not only an eyesore for tourists, but also a threat to the safety of commuters. Huge digital billboards in the middle of roads and at vantage crossings with high volume of traffic are illegal and may cause accidents as they are distracting. The blatant display of hoardings is being allowed by the authorities concerned. The important signages on national and state highways are obscured by these hoardings, causing inconvenience to tourists. The MC authorities should look into the matter.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

Trauma centres

Refer to the news of 4,500 deaths a year in Punjab; the fact that the trauma centres have not been functioning for the past some years reveals the apathy of the government towards emergency healthcare. Functional health infrastructure must be provided to deal with any crisis that occurs on roads. The government should focus on providing an appropriate number of roadside emergency trauma centres. These centres should not only be maintained suitably, but also they must be increased in rural and remote highway areas.

Jatinder Masoun, Ludhiana

