 Case pendency : The Tribune India

Case pendency



After asking lower courts to have live-streaming of proceedings, the apex court should be applauded for taking a lead in clearing huge backlogs in matrimonial and bail plea cases (‘Tackling case pendency’). Hope the lower courts will take a cue and come up with some out-of-the-box solutions to reduce the massive backlogs. As far as PIL petitions are concerned, they are not going to slow down anytime soon, so it boils down to bridging the gulf between the requirement of judges and vacant posts.

Bal Govind, Noida

Rule of Law Index

Reference to ‘Tackling case pendency’; the Supreme Court’s decision to provide expeditious justice to litigants is commendable. The judiciary in India does believe that justice delayed is justice denied, yet it has failed to act upon it. India ranks 79th on the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index, which indicates the sad reality of judicial proceedings in our country. The exhausting and cumbersome process of the courts is intimidating. The pile of pending cases is alarming. Concrete measures will have to be taken to reinstate the faith of the people in the judicial system.

Rishika Kriti, Jalandhar

Recognition motivates

Reference to the article ‘Downsizing of awards a disservice to science’; recognition and appreciation go a long way in encouraging scientists to work with more dedication, resulting in inventions and innovations. We realised it long back in 1990, when my NRI friend, the late Ram S Goyal established Goyal Prizes. There are 75 Goyal awardees, all of them are elected Fellows of INSA and other national academies and six Fellows of the Royal Society. During my interaction with these scientists in the award ceremonies, I realised how motivated they felt after getting recognition. Such prizes must continue for the cause of science.

SP SINGH, KURUKSHETRA

Pricing of medicines

Apropos of ‘The curious case of how medicines are priced’; of the total out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, over 50 per cent is spent on purchasing medicines. Their affordability is a crucial element in availing medical treatment by all sections of people, particularly the poor. It is shocking that only 17.7% drugs in the market are on the list of ‘essential medicines’ and come under price control. The rest are non-scheduled drugs and out of the price control ambit. Understandably, pharmaceutical companies are more interested in promoting non-scheduled drugs, as their profit margins are more. Whenever the issue of high prices is raised, the companies claim that any price control in this segment will adversely affect R&D. However, the harsh reality is that ever since its inception, not even a single drug has been developed by Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

The good doctor

‘Restoring lives, courtesy the good doctor’ took me to 1986, when Dr Chari was a young doctor in the department of plastic surgery at the PGI, Chandigarh. My brother met with a major accident at Kurukshetra and doctors advised us to shift him to AIIMS, Delhi, or the PGI because of the extent of his horrific injuries. Dr Jung Bahadur Dilawari of the PGI was contacted for help and we were told to reach the PGI at the earliest. Not finding Dr Chari at home, Dr Dilawari rushed to find him at a dinner party. Dr Chari left for the PGI immediately as a pillion-rider on a scooter, knowing well that this was prohibited at night on account of strict security protocols due to militancy. Both young doctors dodged security barriers to reach the PGI. Dr Chari performed a major surgery on my brother the same night, saving his life and allowing him to regain much of his leg functions. Such doctors are true to their professional oath and must be honoured with the highest award.

Vijay Sabharwal, Kurukshetra

Selection of VC

Refer to ‘Selection of PTU VC delayed’; unfortunately, in the universities of Punjab and Haryana, VCs have been appointed on political and extraneous considerations, giving a go-by to merit and statutory rules. The Governor as Chancellor, being the competent appointing authority, has no role in the appointment of a VC. Lately, while quashing the appointment of some VCs, the apex court has held that the appointment must be as per the UGC regulations. Surprisingly, in Haryana, even retired bureaucrats and Army generals have been appointed as VC. The post is important and sensitive, being the academic and executive head of the institution. A VC should be a true leader and a passionate visionary. A VC should be one who inspires students and ensures that high quality teachers are brought into the university system.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

