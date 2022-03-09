Cases of fratricide

THE armed forces face an embarrassing situation when incidents of fratricide occur in their units (‘Curb fratricide’). It appears that the implementation of remedial measures leaves much to be desired. Soldiers come from a diverse social and economic background and have issues back home. Though they are trained to be physically robust, yet mental toughness is not always possible. Strenuous duty schedules add to the stress. Frequent counselling, close interaction and camaraderie are needed to prevent such incidents.

SUBHASH VAID, NEW DELHI

Junk that food

With reference to ‘Junk food ads & kids’; fast food is becoming a part of our life in modern society. Due to convenience, many of us are now dependent on fast food for our meals. Junk food looks attractive and tasty and is liked by people of all age-groups. But in reality, it is very harmful for health. For healthy living, it is important that one should eat healthy and hygienic food. The government should completely stop such advertisements.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Partition tales

Refer to ‘Our house in Daska’; what happened in the wake of the Partition was perhaps the goriest of gory happenings in the world. Gandhi said that Pakistan would come into being on his dead body. It, however, came into existence on the corpses of a million people. Ethnic cleansing on both sides of the Ravi shattered the age-old communal harmony. About two crore people were uprooted. Thousands of women were abducted. Before a mammoth mob of armed Muslim marauders raided our village at midnight, my Muslim classfellow, his father and grandfather, at the risk of their lives, escorted us to a distant safe camp. Because of many old and ailing people, small children and torrential rain, our qafila headed for India at a snail’s pace. Some Muslims attacked the caravan many a time. The Ravi was in spate. A Muslim boatman named Manha ferried the people across the river without charging any fare.

BHAGWAN SINGH, Qadian

War will be disaster

The unprovoked invasion by Russia of Ukraine is shocking and uncalled for. The Russian President has threatened European countries to keep away. The appeal by the UN Secretary-General has been ignored. The knee-jerk reaction of the UK, France and Germany will not suffice. The world economy is undergoing a slump due to the pandemic. A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine will be a disaster for the European economy. The NATO leadership cannot afford to wait and watch what unfolds. War is not a solution. Sahir Ludhianvi condemned war in his nazm: Khuda-e-bartar teri zamin par zamin ki khatir ye jung kyon hai/Zamin bhi teri hai hum bhi tere, ye milkiyat ka sawaal kya hai/ Ye katal-o-khoon ka riwaj kyon hai/Ye rasam-e-jung-o-jadaal kya hai/Jinhen talab hai jahaan bhar ki, unhin ka dil itna tang kyon hai.

RK SHARMA, Kurukshetra

The right education

Reference to the article ‘There’s no just war’; it is rightly said that qualification is just a piece of paper; education is reflected in your behaviour. The question is, have the leaders all over the world got the right education? The Ukraine President was educated in the US and he is not able to take the right decision for his country at this critical juncture. He is behaving like a puppet in the hands of the US and the European Union. His education is being reflected in his obstinacy in the present war scenario. No doubt, the obstinacy of a child to achieve a goal in his life is good, but a wise man gives up his obstinacy if he finds it fatal and destructive. If a country like the US is not imparting the right education, what can we expect from the rest of the world?

Baltej Singh, Bathinda

Elected criminals

Reference to crime-politics nexus; it is disturbing to read that by 2050, our country could be headed by a mafia don. When Modi became Prime Minister, he made an encouraging statement that within a year, all criminal cases against elected members would be brought to a logical conclusion. Unfortunately, 2019 data shows an increase of criminals in politics by 26%. The Election Commission has forgotten its existence and is meant to only take note of complaints, without taking any action. It is not that the three pillars of democracy are not aware of corrective measures, there is simply a lack of will, and vested interests are dragging the country back.

SL Kataria, Patiala

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

