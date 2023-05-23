Centre determined to rule Delhi

Refer to ‘Delhi’s power tussle’; in a bid to overturn the SC ruling, the Centre has promulgated an ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority that would have powers over officers’ postings and transfers. If the Central government is bent on controlling Delhi through the Lieutenant Governor, it should issue another ordinance to dismiss the duly elected Delhi government and ‘eliminate’ the requirement of holding elections every five years. This would potentially save taxpayers’ money currently being spent on conducting elections.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Disregard for democratic checks

While the Centre may have the legal authority to enact an ordinance establishing the National Capital Civil Service Authority, the move shows lack of respect for federalism and disregard for democratic checks and balances. The government’s approach of first promulgating the ordinance and then filing a petition seeking a review of the May 11 verdict seems ill-advised. A more logical sequence would have been to pursue the review petition first, if deemed necessary, and then consider the possibility of promulgating an ordinance. The SC verdict that is being sought to be nullified was delivered unanimously by a Constitutional Bench, which was formed at the request of the Centre itself.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Only JPC can probe Adani row

Refer to ‘Relief for Adani Group’; conducting an in-depth investigation into the allegations and questions raised in the Hindenburg Research’s report can be best handled by a joint parliamentary committee. Such a committee would have the authority to thoroughly examine the matter, address the concerns raised, and determine if fraudulent activities took place. A thorough investigation would uncover fraud, if any, and restore investor confidence in the financial market.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode

Restore investor confidence

Though the expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court did not make any adverse observation against the Adani Group, the outcome of the SEBI probe, which is expected to be completed by August 14, will play a crucial role. Given that the Hindenburg report has had a significant impact on investor confidence, it is vital for SEBI to investigate the case with utmost transparency. This investigation is essential to uphold the principles of accountability and restore trust among investors, not only in the overall financial market but also in the Adani stocks.

Bal Govind, Noida

Cong keeps its promise in K’taka

Shortly after the Congress government assumed power in Karnataka, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval to the five ‘guarantees’ pledged by the party before the elections. Though the BJP and its leaders criticised the Congress for what they deemed as false promises and impractical ideas, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is confident that the state will be able to generate the necessary resources to implement the proposed schemes.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

No need to panic

The decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note from circulation is not expected to cause significant problems or panic. The process of exchanging or depositing the notes is set to begin at bank branches, allowing individuals ample time to do the needful. There will be a four-month window for individuals to exchange their Rs 2,000 notes or deposit them in their bank accounts; this should ensure a smooth transition. Therefore, there is no need for undue concern.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

Helpful Europeans

Apropos of ‘The selfless good Samaritan’; the write-up describes a scenario in which a stranger goes out of his way to assist an Indian in distress. I have been to Europe several times and have observed that the local residents and law enforcement officials are generally willing to provide assistance to strangers who are in trouble. This helpful attitude towards people in need is a positive aspect of many European societies.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

