Challenges galore for BJP

Refer to ‘Churning and change’ (The Great Game); the article aptly captures the emerging political landscape in the country and the challenges being faced by the ruling BJP. The CJP-led Gen Z protest in Delhi in July put the BJP on the back foot. In Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh’s open criticism of the BJP could also create difficulties for the party and affect its electoral prospects. If the BJP fails to forge an alliance with the SAD and contests on its own, the Assembly poll could broadly witness a major contest between AAP and the Congress. Since the current political churn does not give a clear-cut edge to any party, the possibility of a fragmented verdict cannot be ruled out.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Old order must make way for new

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Apropos of ‘Churning and change’; undercurrents of disappointment with the functioning of the powers that be are raising serious questions. A proverbial inertia towards addressing the basic concerns of a fast-changing society, particularly those of the younger generation, has become increasingly visible. Ruling regimes are duty-bound to acknowledge and address this change and churning instead of concentrating power in invisible and increasingly narrow centres. The widening gap between the older and younger generations needs to be bridged. The old order must make way for the new.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Critical political transition

With reference to ‘Churning and change’; the contrast between veteran leaders like Amarinder Singh, navigating internal party dissent, and emerging grassroots voices highlighting core structural issues underlines a critical political transition. The persistence of public anger over fundamental issues demonstrates that voters, particularly the youth, are demanding more than factional politics. A political establishment that ignores both the experience within its ranks and the demands emerging from the grassroots risks becoming disconnected from the electorate’s priorities.

Vandana, Chandigarh

Recoupling with the Dragon

With reference to ‘Trump-Xi summit’; though no substantive breakthrough emerged from the summit, the cautious diplomatic approach, focused on avoiding confrontation and maintaining a truce between the two powers, may be an indicator of things to come. In an increasingly transactional world, trade appears to matter most, while ideological differences can take a back seat. China has placed itself in a diplomatic sweet spot by forging strong ties with Russia, Iran, Pakistan and now India as well. Far from decoupling, the world seems to be recoupling with the Dragon.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Thaw in US-China relations

Refer to ‘Trump-Xi summit’; what can really be hoped for is a thaw in US-China relations. What stands out most from the meeting between the US and Chinese presidents is the warmth displayed by Trump, who received Xi at the airport himself. The US is heavily reliant on China for critical minerals, while China wants continued access to the US market for its goods. Before Xi landed, negotiations between the two sides had resulted in an extension of the tariff truce for a further period. President Xi did reiterate China’s continuing insistence that the US refrain from providing further assistance to Taiwan. However, there are yet no clear indications that Trump pushed back against or resisted China’s position on this issue.

PK Hanspaul, By mail

‘Shrinking Bharat’ for rural poor

Apropos of ‘Job scheme’; the loss of 9.56 crore person-days flagged by the SKM is not a mere dip; it is a distress signal from rural India. MGNREGA was demand-driven and 100% Centre-funded. With a 40% financial burden on states, many state governments are not in a position to create sufficient employment. The result is what we are witnessing: workers are denied employment not because there is no demand for work, but because there is no budget. If this decline is not addressed immediately, VB-G RAM G could become less a symbol of Viksit Bharat and more of “Shrinking Bharat” for the rural poor.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula