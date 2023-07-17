 Chandrayaan-3 mission : The Tribune India

Chandrayaan-3 mission



Refer to ‘Moon mission’; India has launched its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aiming to become the fourth nation in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon. Conducting a soft landing is a complex and challenging task. If successful, it would demonstrate India’s capabilities in space technology and boost its reputation as a competent player in space exploration. A smooth landing will set the stage for potential missions to other celestial bodies, such as Mars and beyond. It will mark a significant step towards more ambitious space exploration endeavours.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Nature’s fury

Human interference with nature is behind the recent devastation in Himachal Pradesh. The tragic death of more than 100 persons and widespread infrastructural destruction reflect nature’s fury. I was born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh. In the post-Partition period, all visible hills were covered with pine and deodar trees. The narrow road from Kalka to Shimla never witnessed any accident nor did any landslide occur. In the guise of widening the roads, we butchered the flora of the region and exposed the hills to the ferocity of nature.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Battling floods

The effectiveness of flood management strategies, disaster preparedness and response measures is put to the test during adverse weather events. The division of responsibilities between the Central and state governments in matters related to water and rivers is outlined in Entry 56 of the Union List and Entry 17 of the State List under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. The recurrence of devastating floods raises questions about the efficacy of water commissions, state governments and the Central government in addressing the issue. It is disheartening when floods become a mere electoral issue rather than reflecting genuine concern for the well-being of people residing in flood-prone areas.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Vegetable prices soaring

Residents of waterlogged districts, who still have to come to terms with the damage caused by the floods, are in for another shock — soaring vegetable prices. In the retail market, tomatoes are selling for Rs 250 per kg, making it a luxury item. However, the government seems to be in a deep slumber as surprisingly, with the exception of Ropar district, the administration has nowhere imposed restrictions on profiteering by traders. They are selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices with impunity. It is a double whammy for the flood victims. Strict action should be taken against people engaged in hoarding and profiteering.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Telegrams that brought joy

Apropos of ‘Telegrams that evoked myriad emotions’; reading the middle, I too remembered how I eagerly waited for telegrams on two important occasions. Firstly, when I completed the formalities for admission to The Lawrence School, Sanawar, for my son in 1985 and was awaiting confirmation. When we received the telegram from the headmaster, saying ‘Admission confirmed’, our joy knew no bounds. Secondly, when my younger brother had emigrated to the US and cleared the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) exam, he sent us a telegram saying, ‘ECFMG cleared’. On both occasions, we were overjoyed and profusely thanked the postman who brought the good news to us.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Road mishaps

Refer to ‘Getting a second lease of life’; every day we hear distressing news of deaths on highways and expressways. Despite concerted awareness campaigns, the situation has not improved much. The government should make more efforts so that road accidents are drastically reduced. Drunken driving and overspeeding are major contributors to fatal road accidents. Such dangerous behaviour significantly increases the risk of accidents and poses a serious threat to the safety of both the drivers and others. Strict law enforcement is crucial for curbing unsafe driving.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

1
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

2
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

3
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

5
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

6
Himachal

Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 22,300 cusec of water from Pong Dam

7
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

8
Nation

UP's OP Rajbhar returns to NDA as BJP expands in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar ahead of 2024 LS polls

9
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

10
World

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una


Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

10 stuck in elevator rescued in Delhi

Delhi Police upload 'antique' FIRs on website, evoke nostalgia

Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents