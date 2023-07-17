Chandrayaan-3 mission

Refer to ‘Moon mission’; India has launched its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aiming to become the fourth nation in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon. Conducting a soft landing is a complex and challenging task. If successful, it would demonstrate India’s capabilities in space technology and boost its reputation as a competent player in space exploration. A smooth landing will set the stage for potential missions to other celestial bodies, such as Mars and beyond. It will mark a significant step towards more ambitious space exploration endeavours.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Nature’s fury

Human interference with nature is behind the recent devastation in Himachal Pradesh. The tragic death of more than 100 persons and widespread infrastructural destruction reflect nature’s fury. I was born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh. In the post-Partition period, all visible hills were covered with pine and deodar trees. The narrow road from Kalka to Shimla never witnessed any accident nor did any landslide occur. In the guise of widening the roads, we butchered the flora of the region and exposed the hills to the ferocity of nature.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Battling floods

The effectiveness of flood management strategies, disaster preparedness and response measures is put to the test during adverse weather events. The division of responsibilities between the Central and state governments in matters related to water and rivers is outlined in Entry 56 of the Union List and Entry 17 of the State List under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. The recurrence of devastating floods raises questions about the efficacy of water commissions, state governments and the Central government in addressing the issue. It is disheartening when floods become a mere electoral issue rather than reflecting genuine concern for the well-being of people residing in flood-prone areas.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Vegetable prices soaring

Residents of waterlogged districts, who still have to come to terms with the damage caused by the floods, are in for another shock — soaring vegetable prices. In the retail market, tomatoes are selling for Rs 250 per kg, making it a luxury item. However, the government seems to be in a deep slumber as surprisingly, with the exception of Ropar district, the administration has nowhere imposed restrictions on profiteering by traders. They are selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices with impunity. It is a double whammy for the flood victims. Strict action should be taken against people engaged in hoarding and profiteering.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Telegrams that brought joy

Apropos of ‘Telegrams that evoked myriad emotions’; reading the middle, I too remembered how I eagerly waited for telegrams on two important occasions. Firstly, when I completed the formalities for admission to The Lawrence School, Sanawar, for my son in 1985 and was awaiting confirmation. When we received the telegram from the headmaster, saying ‘Admission confirmed’, our joy knew no bounds. Secondly, when my younger brother had emigrated to the US and cleared the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) exam, he sent us a telegram saying, ‘ECFMG cleared’. On both occasions, we were overjoyed and profusely thanked the postman who brought the good news to us.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Road mishaps

Refer to ‘Getting a second lease of life’; every day we hear distressing news of deaths on highways and expressways. Despite concerted awareness campaigns, the situation has not improved much. The government should make more efforts so that road accidents are drastically reduced. Drunken driving and overspeeding are major contributors to fatal road accidents. Such dangerous behaviour significantly increases the risk of accidents and poses a serious threat to the safety of both the drivers and others. Strict law enforcement is crucial for curbing unsafe driving.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

