Cheating won’t help

Apropos of the editorial ‘Paper leak’; this is a poor reflection on our education system. It is a matter of concern that such cases keep coming to light from one state or the other. By resorting to unfair means, students won’t be able to acquire capabilities and hone their skills to perform in real time. In today’s competitive times, an individual’s calibre and potential to deliver are much needed. One can’t built a successful career by passing exams through cheating. This is nothing but self-deception. Since such incidents can’t occur without the involvement of unscrupulous staff, who intend to make quick money, they too need to be dealt with sternly. The menace of paper leak does not bode well for our education system. The real purpose of acquiring education gets defeated. The major sufferers are those who toil throughout the year and wish to take the exams honestly.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Punishment harsh

Refer to ‘Paper leak’; it is a matter of great concern and must be stopped. However, harsh punishment is objectionable. All middle-class parents want their children to clear a competitive exam and get a government job. But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea so some aspirants choose the ‘cheating’ way. Our society is also responsible for this because from the time a child is born, he or she is told that life is a race. Come first or else you’ll be left behind. It doesn’t mean that a culprit shouldn’t be punished. Those guilty must face the consequences, but the punishment should not be so harsh that it destroys the career and life of a student. A person is not born a culprit; his circumstances make him commit mistakes.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Take stern action

At this point when technology is at apotheosis, leaking of papers is a matter of concern. Undoubtedly, these activities have decreased as compared to the past, but it is imperative to consider stern action such as imposing heavy fines and a jail term. Punishing the guilty is the only solution to overcome this problem. Otherwise, it will embolden the perpetrators and indolent students.

Tarunjot Kaur, by mail

Curious rise of Amritpal

Apropos of ‘Lurking menace in Punjab’; the incident raises two questions: one of policing or the lack of it, and the other of the curious rise of a young man, Amritpal, who was clean-shaven until a year ago, but is now claiming to be ‘amritdhari’. He and his supporters brandish swords and guns, even though the government has banned public display of weapons. What was the local intelligence unit doing? Surprisingly, senior police officers gave in to their demand. The government’s failure to enforce the rule of law will only embolden such elements who want to create unrest in Punjab.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Ruling on EC members

The SC decision that members of the Election Commission will be selected by a panel which will comprise of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice is indeed welcome. It will lead to impartiality and acceptance of the orders of the EC by all political parties. The EC has been mired in unending controversies, like announcements of poll dates and favouritism. A vibrant democracy needs fair elections. The existing EC members must also either be ratified by the new panel or substituted by fresh members within a short period of time to build the credibility of EC.

GDS Banga, Panchkula

Resolve Ukraine conflict

Refer to ‘Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India’; international bodies like the UNGA, UNSC, European Union, G77 and G20 have imposed sanctions on Russia and repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to stop the war and resolve the issues through dialogue, but it has not yielded any result. At the same time, the US, Australia, Japan and many more countries are providing military aid to Ukraine. How will the conflict end? Let all top world leaders convince Russia and Ukraine to call for ceasefire. Mere statements don’t mean anything. The Ukraine war should be given top priority and resolved urgently.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Violence on campus

The loss of life of a student during a clash at Punjabi University is heart-wrenching. It is a grim situation when a young student loses his life on the campus in such incidents. Violence among students must not be taken lightly. Both the authorities and the students must try and maintain peace and work together. Prevention of violence and protection of youth will decide the future of the country.

Shaheen Choudhury, Guwahati

