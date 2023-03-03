 Cheating won’t help : The Tribune India

Cheating won’t help



Apropos of the editorial ‘Paper leak’; this is a poor reflection on our education system. It is a matter of concern that such cases keep coming to light from one state or the other. By resorting to unfair means, students won’t be able to acquire capabilities and hone their skills to perform in real time. In today’s competitive times, an individual’s calibre and potential to deliver are much needed. One can’t built a successful career by passing exams through cheating. This is nothing but self-deception. Since such incidents can’t occur without the involvement of unscrupulous staff, who intend to make quick money, they too need to be dealt with sternly. The menace of paper leak does not bode well for our education system. The real purpose of acquiring education gets defeated. The major sufferers are those who toil throughout the year and wish to take the exams honestly.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Punishment harsh

Refer to ‘Paper leak’; it is a matter of great concern and must be stopped. However, harsh punishment is objectionable. All middle-class parents want their children to clear a competitive exam and get a government job. But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea so some aspirants choose the ‘cheating’ way. Our society is also responsible for this because from the time a child is born, he or she is told that life is a race. Come first or else you’ll be left behind. It doesn’t mean that a culprit shouldn’t be punished. Those guilty must face the consequences, but the punishment should not be so harsh that it destroys the career and life of a student. A person is not born a culprit; his circumstances make him commit mistakes.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Take stern action

At this point when technology is at apotheosis, leaking of papers is a matter of concern. Undoubtedly, these activities have decreased as compared to the past, but it is imperative to consider stern action such as imposing heavy fines and a jail term. Punishing the guilty is the only solution to overcome this problem. Otherwise, it will embolden the perpetrators and indolent students.

Tarunjot Kaur, by mail

Curious rise of Amritpal

Apropos of ‘Lurking menace in Punjab’; the incident raises two questions: one of policing or the lack of it, and the other of the curious rise of a young man, Amritpal, who was clean-shaven until a year ago, but is now claiming to be ‘amritdhari’. He and his supporters brandish swords and guns, even though the government has banned public display of weapons. What was the local intelligence unit doing? Surprisingly, senior police officers gave in to their demand. The government’s failure to enforce the rule of law will only embolden such elements who want to create unrest in Punjab.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Ruling on EC members

The SC decision that members of the Election Commission will be selected by a panel which will comprise of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice is indeed welcome. It will lead to impartiality and acceptance of the orders of the EC by all political parties. The EC has been mired in unending controversies, like announcements of poll dates and favouritism. A vibrant democracy needs fair elections. The existing EC members must also either be ratified by the new panel or substituted by fresh members within a short period of time to build the credibility of EC.

GDS Banga, Panchkula

Resolve Ukraine conflict

Refer to ‘Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India’; international bodies like the UNGA, UNSC, European Union, G77 and G20 have imposed sanctions on Russia and repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to stop the war and resolve the issues through dialogue, but it has not yielded any result. At the same time, the US, Australia, Japan and many more countries are providing military aid to Ukraine. How will the conflict end? Let all top world leaders convince Russia and Ukraine to call for ceasefire. Mere statements don’t mean anything. The Ukraine war should be given top priority and resolved urgently.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Violence on campus

The loss of life of a student during a clash at Punjabi University is heart-wrenching. It is a grim situation when a young student loses his life on the campus in such incidents. Violence among students must not be taken lightly. Both the authorities and the students must try and maintain peace and work together. Prevention of violence and protection of youth will decide the future of the country.

Shaheen Choudhury, Guwahati

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’

PM at G20: No group can claim global leadership

PM at G20: No group can claim global leadership

Hindenburg: SC sets up six-member probe panel, wants report in 2 months

Hindenburg: SC sets up six-member probe panel, wants report in 2 months


Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects