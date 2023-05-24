China playing dirty politics

Refer to ‘Forked tongue’; China has a consistent record of supporting Pakistan on regional issues. China boycotted the G20 meeting in Srinagar as it didn’t want to upset Pakistan. A country which has locked horns with several nations over territorial disputes is taking the moral high ground. The support received by India from other G20 nations exposes the hollow claims of China. In utter disregard for the host country’s efforts to unify the world, China is bent upon playing dirty politics to earn brownie points from its allies. India needs to stand up to China.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Need to contain Beijing

China’s decision to boycott the G20 meeting in Srinagar is an insidious attempt to provoke India. Earlier too, China had objected to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India, but China never loses an opportunity to annoy India over this issue at almost every global forum. The fact is that China cannot see India grow economically and technologically. It uses Pakistan as a tool to destabilise India. We must adopt a multi-pronged strategy to contain Beijing.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Improper water disposal

Refer to ‘Pollution zone’; borewells are used to extract groundwater and supply water to villages and other areas. The CPCB report found a high concentration of heavy metals in water drawn from two borewells near a Zira factory; water samples drawn from 29 borewells were also found unfit for drinking. The presence of heavy metals in borewell water can pose significant health risks to the villagers. Prolonged exposure to these metals through contaminated water can lead to several health problems, including damage to the nervous system, kidney and liver ailments, growth-related issues in children, increased cancer risk and adverse effects on the cardiovascular, respiratory and reproductive systems. The authorities must regulate industrial activities to prevent improper disposal of harmful chemicals.

Jayani Mattu, by mail

Punish the guilty

There is no doubt that the management of the Zira liquor plant has been playing with the lives of villagers. However, the plant authorities alone cannot be held responsible; the government, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Central Ground Water Board are to be blamed equally. Was the CPCB slumbering when 25 borewells were drilled to dump toxic waste? Necessary permissions were accorded by the boards; this clearly indicates that the officers concerned never visited the site. The villagers had been agitating for a year or so, but the departments concerned did not take any action. The issue needs to be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be brought to book.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Nothing good about BJP

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections not because of the Gandhis. It won because the people of the state voted against the maladministration and corruption of the BJP despite numerous visits by the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah. The PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ only eats up national broadcasting time. The PM wastes a lot of money on foreign trips. The less said about Shah the better. Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda seem to be more capable than other BJP leaders. The unprecedented rise in inflation has put a greater strain on the common man’s pocket. Many people are not able to access the healthcare they need. The government needs to reorient its priorities.

Tusar Kanti Kar, Howrah

New Parliament building

The new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President instead of the PM. The President is the constitutional head of India. He or she is above party lines, whereas the PM is not. The building doesn’t belong to a particular party; it is a place where the MPs of various political parties will sit together to transact parliamentary business. Being the first citizen of India, propriety demands that Droupadi Murmu should be given precedence over the PM to inaugurate the new building.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

