China’s unfounded fears

With reference to ‘Chinese duplicity to the fore’; Beijing’s strong opposition to New Delhi’s naming of 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh is unfounded and unjustified. India’s tit-for-tat cartographic move is a cogent rebuttal to China’s aggressive manoeuvres in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, which are an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese leadership should see reason and stop interfering in India’s internal affairs. It would significantly undermine ongoing diplomatic and military-level talks aimed at resolving boundary issues, establishing peace along the LAC and improving relations between the two neighbours.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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Assertion of territorial sovereignty

Refer to ‘Chinese duplicity to the fore’; while China hypocritically terms India’s internal administrative move "illegal", it conveniently forgets its long history of unilateral cartographic aggression. Beijing has repeatedly renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh to spread false claims. Furthermore, its ongoing infrastructure expansion and militarisation along the Line of Actual Control expose its revisionist agenda. India's cartographic response backed by the Survey of India is an essential assertion of territorial sovereignty. True regional stability requires Beijing to respect historical boundaries, abandon unilateral posturing and engage in genuine bilateral dialogue instead of enforcing selective rules.

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Vineeth Kumar, Thrissur (Kerala)

Turning point in drugs saga

Apropos of ‘Punjab’s drug problem remains front and centre’; the crux of the problem is political patronage and police collusion with drug dealers. There is no justification for a dealer continuing his illegal business despite his drug store having been raided 10 times in four years and his licence suspended thrice. The murder of the anti-drug activist in Mansa should jolt the conscience of the political brass, police and the administration and force the authorities to take action before the public takes the law in its own hands.

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DV Sharma, Mukerian

Who will confront the cops?

Refer to ‘Cop on anti-drug duty held with 15 kg heroin’; if the fence eats the crops, who can save the field? When watchmen themselves become thieves, how can theft be prevented? It is not possible that a constable alone can dare to involve in such a big haul of narcotics smuggling, albeit there must be some big sharks behind drug trade but are deliberately being kept away from the long arm of the law. But who will stem the rot running deep in the police administration. Who will police the police?

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

AI help under human supervision

Refer to ‘Exam reforms’; technology can strengthen examination security, but it cannot replace institutional accountability. AI-generated question papers must be supported by encrypted systems, secure question banks, independent audits, human scrutiny and clearly defined responsibility for any breach or manipulation. Equally important is the need to ensure that AI-generated questions are academically valid, free from bias, aligned with prescribed syllabi and appropriate to the competencies being assessed. We must also keep in mind that technological advancement does not deepen the digital divide.

Parvinder Singh, by mail

Seeking help not weakness

Apropos of ‘Learning to hear yourself’; the writer has rightly explained why we bargain for therapy while spending freely on visible gratification like dining and shopping. My students in this border area are bright, but reluctant to discuss career-related stress. They think seeking help is a weakness. The writer’s observation that young adults are increasingly receptive to therapy holds true in urban areas. Therapy is not merely about paying someone to listen; it is about understanding yourself and learning to listen to your inner voice.

Sanjeev Kumar, Pathankot