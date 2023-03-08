 Chinese defence budget : The Tribune India

Chinese defence budget

Reference to ‘China ups defence budget’; if China spends the money it is investing in its military in other fields, there will hardly be any dearth of food, education facilities or livelihood in China. China has a habit of getting involved in every controversy. All it does, it seems, is to snoop on other countries, and hence, is on the radar of every other country. If it desists from its antics, it can achieve great heights in other sectors as well.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Neutral India

Apropos of ‘India must revisit its position on Ukraine crisis’; the current stance of neutrality on Russia-Ukraine war is indeed a diplomatic antidote for India, saving it from being perceived as a supporter of any party. A principled stand stemming out from Panchsheel and NAM is what India stands by. Its policy of neutrality is carefully crafted and time-tested. It is for the West to stop offering ‘blank checks’ to Ukraine for winning or rather prolonging the war just for the sake of ‘geopolitical high-headedness’. India, at best, can bring the warring parties to the negotiation table.

Bharat Bhushan, Gurugram

Disorder in House

Apropos of ‘CM, Bajwa spar over vigilance action’; the ugly war on Twitter has reached the august Assembly, resulting in a heated verbal duel between the CM and Bajwa. Instead of a meaningful discussion, both have chosen the floor of the House to score brownie points, violating the decorum enshrined in the Constitution during the conduct of such proceedings. Instead of a discussion on the deteriorating law and order in the state, the lawmakers themselves are creating disorder, leading to wastage of precious time and taxpayers’ money. Politicians should refrain from cheap gimmicks and take the business of the House seriously.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Coaching business

Apropos of the article ‘The teaching shops of Kota’; coaching has become a flourishing business. Suicides by students in many top institutes of technical and medical education are being reported often. Even before the season of competitive examinations is upon us, the coaching conundrum becomes too intense. These coaching hubs in Kota and elsewhere have deprived students from the lower strata a chance to gain entry into top institutes as their parents cannot afford exorbitant coaching fees. Often, students are forced by their schoolteachers to join a particular coaching centre where the same teachers are employed. There should be a national policy on this matter and the coaching industry should be brought under strict surveillance. Many students’ suicide cases, even after joining IITs and top medical institutes, have come to light as even after managing coaching expenses, the students are unable to cope with academics, their peers and the high expectations of their parents. The Supreme Court has rightly observed that private coaching institutes cannot be shut down, but they can be regulated by the government. It will help if due weightage is given to Class 12 result.

SK SINGH, by mail

Revenue generation

It is good that the Himachal Government has decided to auction liquor vends to generate profit. It will certainly generate revenue, which is needed since the state is reeling under financial crunch. However, it may not suffice. The government has to think out of the box to generate more income to meet its committed liabilities by levying cess on luxury items. Strictly adhering to austerity measures, instead of spending lavishly on unproductive items may also boost financial viability. The present dispensation should take a cue from Shanta Kumar’s stint as CM, who took hard decisions and managed the finances in such a manner that when he took over the reins, the government was under heavy debt, but he left with zero-debt liability. It is a high time that the policy of appeasement is done away with.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Domestic abuse

Reference to ‘Confronting domestic violence’ (Spectrum); the article mentions that drug addiction, illiteracy and alcohol abuse among men are the prominent reasons why women suffer domestic violence. While this may be true to a large extent, what about couples who are highly educated and belong to the upper stratum of society? Those women also hesitate to come forward to report the crime or go for counselling. The apparent physical signs of violence are either blatantly ignored or brushed off as an act of passion or accident. As a society, we need to alter the patriarchal conditioning that domestic violence is a norm rather than an aberration.

Arshnoor Singh, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

