Chinese designs

Apropos of ‘Ladakh disengagement’, China is in the expansion mode and it will be an uphill task to handle it. It does not care for global opinion and its huge border build-up is a serious matter. All border disputes need to be resolved politically, and not militarily. India should continue to strive for peace, but at the same time, be ready for any eventuality, as China wants to stall our progress. Why India is going in for trade with a hostile state, with more imports and less exports, is not clear.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Hospital management

Apropos of ‘Fatal second wave errors’, we must be prepared for any such eventuality in future. It is a lesson in hospital management and governance. There is need to fix accountability for the chaos that ensued during the second wave. Shortage of oxygen and hospital beds caused a large number of deaths. There is a need to establish mandatory provisions for any health emergency. Mismanagement and lack of timely assistance also took their toll. Emergency protocols should be in place to prevent such chaos.

Guneet Kaur, Yamunanagar

Anti-cancer drugs

Four new anti-cancer drugs have been added to the National List of Essential Medicines, making several antibiotics and vaccines cheaper and more affordable to the public. It is a good initiative by the government, considering the increase in the number of cancer patients in the country. Let us hope that the government expedites the process to make these medicines available at the ground for the needy as soon as possible.

Rohan Chandra, Zirakpur

Rethink punishment

Reference to the article ‘Construct more prisons to prevent overcrowding’; while new prison construction and adding to capacity is essential to improve prison conditions, expanding the capacity of prisons is not a viable and long-term solution to reduce overcrowding. The world over, new prisons get filled as soon as they are constructed. It requires both front and back-end solutions. Reducing incarceration through the use of alternatives to imprisonment is a better solution, both in terms of crime control and offender management. There is a strong need to reform policies and laws. The arrest rate in India continues to be high, despite Sec 41 A, IPC, which calls for an appearance order. This can be used for matrimonial and property disputes and other minor offences. The process of arrest and custody itself becomes the punishment. Alternatives to imprisonment, like probation, are not used much. Community sentence is yet to be introduced as a sentencing option. It is time to rethink punishment and put in better sentencing strategies.

Upneet Lalli, by mail

Aadhaar-PAN link

It is a good thing that more than 131 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued in the country, but till now, only about 44 crore PAN holders have linked their PAN card with Aadhaar, which is disappointing. Income Tax Department figures show that till September 11, 2022, only over 6 crore ITRs have been filed. The government should make it mandatory for all adult Aadhaar card holders to file their income and expenditure details in a simple ITR form.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Hasina’s visit

Reference to ‘Hand in hand with Dhaka’; India should request Bangladesh to provide a direct railway corridor to connect India’s domestic logistics supply to Mizoram through Bangladesh. Indian industry should increase FDI inflows to Bangladesh. The agreement will be an asset to both countries economically. Collaboration in the IT system used by the Railways for goods that are carried from Bangladesh to India will also be helpful. The treaty on river waters will boost economic and infrastructural growth by resolving differences. India’s links with Bangladesh are civilisational, cultural and social. We should further deepen the ties.

Tithi Trivedi, Ujjain

Make poll-promise binding

Come election, it is a common practice for political parties to blame and counter-blame one another, and highlight achievements through every form of media, which otherwise remains dormant. The money spent on this could be utilised for better purposes and public welfare. It is unfortunate that no party has a concrete programme in their manifesto that depicts commitment towards strengthening the unity of the nation. A pre-election commitment should be made a legal document to keep a check on the parties from misleading the general public.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com