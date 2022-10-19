 Chinese designs : The Tribune India

Chinese designs



Apropos of ‘Belligerent as ever’; having strengthened the LAC by constructing bunkers, helipads, roads and lines of communications, President Xi Jinping has declared to enhance the effectiveness of the People’s Liberation Army by accelerated modernisation and combat preparedness. Though the thrust of his address at the National Congress was directed at the US, Indian concerns cannot be ignored. There is no indication of diversion from its expansionist policy which includes annexation of Taiwan. It is vital for India to make its side of the LAC impregnable to prevent PLA’s frequent incursions. China’s aggressive designs must be countered by close coordination among all of our armed forces and utilising paramilitary units as force multipliers. Determined efforts in all the relevant spheres may be urgently implemented to counter China’s hostile activities.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Quashing Shimla plan

Apropos of ‘Saving Shimla’; quashing of the development plan by the NGT will pave the way for saving Shimla. It is anybody’s guess how and why unauthorised construction in core and green areas is allowed despite the fact that the NGT had imposed a ban on new construction in 2017 and also clearly told not to regularise unauthorised buildings raised in violation of provisions of the town and country planning department.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Delayed initiative

Reference to the editorial ‘Saving Shimla’; the scrapping of the development plan by the NGT reminds one of the iconic song ‘Sab kuchh lutaake hosh mein aaye....’Had those at the helm of affairs of the state, including our political system, been wary, the Queen of the Hills would have been saved from turning into a city of concrete. The decision, albeit delayed, is a must to check Shimla from further ruin. The plan ignores the mobility angle in the development charter, entailing a flat loss worth billions of rupees on account of tapping tourism potential. There is a dire need for drafting a new development plan, taking on the spectre of haphazard growth by cracking a whip against the mafia, jeopardising lives of residents and tourists. The first and foremost step should be to decongest Shimla, which is highly vulnerable to earthquakes and other natural catastrophes.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

BJP’s new gimmick

Apropos of ‘Addressing the deeply emotive language issue’; most politicians, media and others who advocate Hindi and other Indian languages have their own children studying in English-medium public schools abroad. It seems that they only advocate education, particularly technical, in Indian languages so that ordinary persons don’t pose any challenge for their families. Shah’s idea for medical education in Hindi will be a problem for students in a country like India with numerous languages and scripts. A person educated in, say, Hindi will find it difficult to practice in the South and vice versa. This is a gimmick to get votes by showing the poor golden dreams. It is absurd to cite other countries, where there is near-uniformity, both in speech and writing. In a country as diverse as India, this move of the BJP will open another front of confrontation at a time when we are facing other sensitive issues.

RC Goyel, Solan

Hopes from new CJI

Refer to the news report ‘Justice Chandrachud next CJI, oath on Nov 9’; Justice Chandrachud, who would be the 50th CJI, happens to be the first person to head the Indian judiciary whose father also held this revered constitutional post from 1978 to 1985. He will serve as the CJI for two years — a long period in recent years. All who make it to this post are experts in the law of the land and have authority over nuances of jurisprudence, besides being exponents of judicial etiquette. Challenges before the Indian judiciary are increasing day by day. An alarming number of pending cases and an ever-swelling number of undertrials being the foremost. Besides, legal tussles between the Centre and states or between states are also on the rise because of our politics which is touching a new low. As a guardian of the Constitution and democracy, the role of the CJI and the judiciary is always watched with hope and trust by all.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Not enough food

In reference to ‘Malnutrition challenge’; it is a matter of grave concern that India is lagging behind in combating hunger. Astonishingly, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are better performers. India could not even maintain its last year’s ranking. Though we have refused to accept this ‘model based’ ranking, there are several reasons that are hampering the optimum use of foodgrains and proper implementation of schemes meant for addressing hunger. There is an urgent need to revamp schemes relating to food for the needy.

PARAMJIT SINGH PARWANA, PATIALA

