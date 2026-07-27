Citizens’ last resort

Refer to ‘The Street is the Opposition’s best bet’ (The Great Game); the Street is the last resort, not for the Opposition but for the aggrieved masses. Politicians across the spectrum are rapidly losing public credibility — those in the ruling dispensation by reducing themselves to yes-men with little influence in decision-making, and the fragile Opposition with their legislators getting poached by the ruling party like chattels. People are losing faith in the country’s institutions. If they find cracks in the pillars of democracy and in the integrity of other constitutional bodies, investigating agencies and the bureaucracy, what is the option left? The answer is the Street sans any political game.

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Hira Sharma, by mail

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An opportunity for the Congress

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With reference to ‘The Street is the Opposition’s best bet’; the Congress has been facing an existential crisis over the years and has now found the student protests a godsend to blame the BJP for the NEET mess. PM Modi seems to have put both his government and personal reputation at stake by removing Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister. The Opposition is now looking for opportunities to oppose the BJP more on the streets than in Parliament. It appears increasingly inclined to capitalise on public agitations to regain political relevance.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

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Beyond strict punishment

Apropos of ‘Paper leak law’; stricter punishment alone cannot eradicate examination malpractices. Exam integrity requires a comprehensive approach — secure digital systems, strict confidentiality, independent audits, accountability at every level, and time-bound investigation and prosecution. Question paper preparation, printing, transportation and storage must follow foolproof protocols with minimal human intervention. Technology should be effectively deployed without compromising security. Examination bodies must rebuild students’ trust by ensuring transparency, fairness and zero tolerance for unethical practices.

Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

Right to question policies

With reference to ‘When students refuse silent obedience’; it rightly highlights the importance of student participation in a democracy. Students are not merely learners, they are responsible citizens with the right to question policies that affect their education and future. Peaceful protests and constructive criticism should be seen as signs of awareness, not indiscipline. Silencing young voices weakens democratic values, whereas listening to them encourages accountability and progress. Educational institutions should nurture independent thinking instead of blind obedience. A nation grows stronger when its youth are heard, respected, and encouraged to participate responsibly in public life.

Devina Badhwar, Rohtak

Govts must acknowledge mistakes

The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a win for our democracy. A democratic government is elected by the people and is fully accountable to them. The youth has forced the Centre to take action. The government often tries to manipulate and suppress issues raised by political parties on behalf of the public. Instead, the ideal response from an elected government would be to acknowledge its mistakes and take corrective measures. Seeking Pradhan’s resignation is the first step, other long-term measures should follow.

Parry Garg, Ludhiana

Better late than never

Finally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. Had he stepped down earlier, he would have joined the club of the likes of former Union ministers like Lal Bahadur Shastri, TT Krishnamachari, VK Krishna Menon, Madhavrao Scindia, Nitish Kumar and Shivraj Patil. They had resigned for different reasons, accepting moral responsibility and upholding the highest standards of public life. Although Pradhan had to quit amid heightened students’ anger against the broken education system, even then it can be said that it is better late than never. The target now should be the overhauling of regulatory bodies like the NTA and the CBSE.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala