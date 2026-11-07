Citizens’ welfare supreme

Refer to ‘America is big enough for all of us’; Abdul El-Sayed’s views deserve serious consideration following his victory in the US Senate race. He rightly emphasises that public funds should be used to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. The priority should be domestic welfare — investing in schools, strengthening healthcare and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is used properly. Donald Trump should reflect on his irresponsible behaviour, which has made him an object of ridicule across the world. Leadership should be measured by compassion, responsibility and concern for human lives, not by aggression, arrogance or political theatrics.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Confusion among voters

Refer to ‘SIR and Form 6’; giving priority to voter rights over administrative convenience must guide the entire exercise. Ensuring that every eligible citizen retains the right to vote and reclaim one’s rightful place on the electoral rolls must be treated as an urgent civic responsibility. The ECI must address the confusion through exceptional transparency, procedural clarity and effective safeguards. While not every deletion is necessarily wrongful, no eligible voter should be deprived of the right to vote due to administrative ambiguity or procedural lapses. Asking existing voters to seek fresh enrolment through a form intended for first-time applicants has understandably created confusion.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

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Need assurance from ECI

Asking already registered voters to reapply through Form 6, a form meant for first-time inclusion, with a declaration that invites prosecution was bound to create fear and confusion. The ECI’s subsequent clarification that re-enrolment alone will not invite prosecution is welcome, but it came after months of anxiety. The SC hearing on November 19 is crucial; but the ECI need not wait for it. It should publish booth-wise deletion data, simplify the re-inclusion process, and give a categorical, written assurance: no genuine voter will lose their vote because of a procedural lapse.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Detention and arrest

Refer to ‘Arrest deadline’; the Supreme Court order on the interpretation of Article 22(2) of the Constitution is a big leap in jurisprudence. The counting of hours from the actual time of detention of the accused by the police cannot be prolonged to the timing of the formal arrest. This means detention itself is a curtailment of personal liberty under Article 21. This game-changing order comes as an effective judicial check against unbridled police discretion. It will narrow the scope for manipulation under extraneous influences, opaque interrogation, custodial violence and other related improprieties. Moreover, this order will eliminate the artificial distinction between detention and arrest, which were traditionally considered to be distinct legal concepts.

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ABHYAM SHARMA, PATHANKOT

Complete ban on crackers

Delhi-NCR air quality continues to remain ‘very poor’ with forecasts pointing to a possible deterioration to the ‘severe category’. Instead of imposing a complete ban on firecrackers, the Supreme Court has allowed bursting of green crackers. The law enforcement agencies are failing miserably to implement the court’s orders. On packets of banned firecrackers, green labels are being pasted and sold brazenly. The bursting of firecrackers should have been banned completely keeping the public interest in mind.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

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Keep neighbourhoods clean

Our neighbourhoods are increasingly becoming victims of unmanaged garbage, sewage and poor sanitation, turning everyday life into a nightmare, particularly in densely populated urban settlements. Scattered litter, often worsened by stray animals, and foul odour, make passage through such areas difficult. Besides the efforts of municipal authorities, responsible community participation is very important in maintaining household and neighbourhood cleanliness. Regular monitoring of sanitation, effective waste management and humane supervision of stray animals are essential to creating cleaner, healthier and more dignified urban surroundings.

Vasudha pande, Paonta Sahib