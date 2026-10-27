Civilisational maturity yet to come

Apropos of ‘The line that made me Haryanvi’; even after being carved out more than five decades ago, Haryana remains without an independent capital city, Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal remains in a limbo and award-winning women wrestlers are forced to take to the streets to protest against systemic apathy. The pervasive sway of convicted godmen like Ram Rahim and Rampal exposes institutional fragility, while entrenched patriarchy endures through recurring honour killings. Material affluence coexists with acute societal regressions. If Haryana is to heed the call to growing wise along with becoming rich, it must end political patronage to charlatans, curb communal polarisation and stand by its daughters. Only then will the state represent civilisational maturity rather than material wealth.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

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Punjab needs fiscal discipline

With reference to ‘The line that made me Haryanvi’; Punjab needs serious introspection on its expenditure. While Haryana has strengthened its industrial and investment base, Punjab struggles with mounting debt, unemployment and the migration of young people. Freebies strain public finances, leaving less for productive investment. The state’s fiscal stress also raises concerns about timely salary payments to government employees. Punjab urgently needs fiscal discipline, industrial growth and sustainable job creation. Political parties must prioritise long-term development over electoral populism and stop the blame game.

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MS Kapoor, Fatehgarh Sahib

Sacrificing a child’s innocence

Refer to ‘Child brides’; child marriage cannot be eradicated through isolated cases of rescue or legal action alone; it requires a sustained commitment to education, social awareness, accountability and child protection. Haryana must move beyond responding to individual cases and build a comprehensive system that prevents such practices before they occur. A society’s true progress lies not in preserving traditions at any cost, but in ensuring that every child enjoys a happy childhood. No tradition can justify sacrificing a child’s innocence.

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Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Disservice to the institution

Refer to ‘Judges’ 2018 press meet exposed fault lines in judiciary: Justice Kaul’; senior judges of the Supreme Court holding a press conference was not a step in the right direction. Exposing shortcomings in the internal functioning of the apex court publicly was a disservice to the institution. It doesn’t augur well for the independence and judicial integrity of judges, who have the sacred duty of dispensation of justice. Such uncalled-for criticism of the highest court of the land would only undermine public faith in the judiciary. The fault lines in the judicial functioning must be corrected, but without making it a public spectacle.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Explanations can’t replace action

Refer to ‘Over 16,000 women went missing in J&K since 2019; 4,271 yet to be traced’; this is not merely a statistic — it is a test of the UT’s commitment to women’s safety and the credibility of its law-enforcement institutions. Every missing person report demands urgent action, particularly the 1,016 minors whose whereabouts remain unknown. This crisis also exposes the hollow slogans and schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which must be matched with effective implementation on the ground. Patriarchal attitudes, trafficking, forced marriage, domestic violence and economic vulnerability must be confronted, and explanations must not substitute for results.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Fulfil needs, not desires

EMIs (equated monthly instalments) have become increasingly common in our society. People often buy expensive items not because they need them, but simply to fulfil their material desires. In pursuing daily comforts, we often overlook our future financial stability. Although EMIs can be helpful for essential purchases, unnecessary borrowing can create financial pressure. Before opting for EMI payments, one must compare interest rates and check hidden charges. We must avoid borrowing merely to follow trends. True financial freedom lies not in fulfilling every desire today, but in securing our tomorrow.

Taranjit Kaur, Shahpur