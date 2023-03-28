 Clamour for OPS : The Tribune India

Clamour for OPS



Refer to ‘NPS review welcome;’ the Central Government’s proposal to review the NPS may be an exercise in futility because all government employees covered under the NPS have upped their ante across the country, with non-BJP-ruled states having already announced the implementation of the OPS. Employees’ demand for the restoration of the OPS is gaining momentum, especially with elections ahead. In Himachal, the BJP lost to the Congress only on the promise of restoring the OPS. The AAP government in Punjab has already implemented it. The restoration of the OPS all over the country is imperative for the Central dispensation and BJP-ruled states, otherwise it may prove a nightmare for the party at the hustings.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Selective action

Refer to ‘Misuse of probe agencies’; targeting politicians belonging to Opposition parties by the CBI, ED and income tax departments is not a coincidence. The rate of conviction has been negligible during the past arrests by these agencies. How is it possible that only politicians and businessmen in Opposition-ruled states are corrupt? These agencies have been constituted to target all defaulters and not only selected ones. The AAP cannot brand its own politicians as ‘kattar imaandaar’ and others as corrupt. Also, the BJP cannot claim that only its leaders are honest. Calling for the autonomy of these agencies when in the Opposition, and using them against opponents when in power has shown that such agencies have only been misused by parties in power. Their use to settle political scores and for political mileage by Central and state governments is not justifiable.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Not above bias

With their increasing politicisation, there has been a glaring abuse of investigative agencies such as the CBI, NIA and ED to target political opponents and other dissenters (‘Misuse of probe agencies’). The BJP-led Centre has earned the dubious reputation of causing excessive federalisation of the political landscape. The image of these agencies has been tarnished by allegations of corruption, excesses, lack of transparency and their alleged nexus with the ruling elite. Weaponisation of federal probe agencies and their selective and biased approach must be stopped to restore their credibility. Professional ethics demand that probe agencies must owe their allegiance to the Constitution and the rule of law, and not to political masters. Hopefully, the plea of 14 Opposition parties in the apex court and a parliamentary panel’s recommendations will help ensure the enactment of a new law clearly defining their powers, functions and jurisdiction.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Credibility at stake

In reference to ‘Misuse of probe agencies’; the rising misuse of national agencies is alarming. These institutions are supposed to be unbiased to make people feel secure, but if the current situation persists, the agencies would end up losing their credibility in the eyes of the public.

Yamini Verma, Chandigarh

Arrest guidelines

Opposition parties led by the Congress are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the ED and the CBI. These Central agencies strictly follow the standard operating procedure before going ahead either at pre-arrest or post-arrest stages in all sensitive matters. One hopes that the concerns of the aggrieved parties would be addressed by the apex court as it is now seized of this important matter.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Not new to controversy

Refer to ‘Martyr’s son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka’; Rahul seems to court controversies. ‘Proof of Balakot airstrike’, ‘tearing of Ordinance’, ‘chowkidar chor hai’, ‘all thieves have Modi surname’ or the recent ‘democracy under threat’ etc are some examples. His conviction and sentence was issued by a court. What does the BJP have to do with it? He should take a legal recourse instead of giving it a political colour. Had he apologised in the Surat court, as he did earlier in the Supreme Court, he would not have faced this situation today.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Robotics in schools

There are lakhs of unemployed people in Punjab. Seeing the continuous rise of advancement in technology, more skilled employees are essential to cater to the needs of the next generation. Punjab can use this need as a strength to take the lead in technological production. If the study of robotics is made compulsory in schools, the youth could look forward to a career in the IT industry. In this way, the unemployment rate will decrease and Punjab can become the lead exporter in technology.

Jayani Mattu, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

2
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

5
Himachal

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

6
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

7
Punjab

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

8
Haryana

Ex-MLAs among 56 join Congress in presence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman sworn in as Connecticut's first assistant police chief

10
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...

Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack

Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack

The suspect, likely a teenager, also died after being shot b...


Cities

View All

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in election law violation case in UP

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann dedicates Rs 100 crore projects to Jalandhar as city braces for bypoll

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries