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Home / Letters to the Editor / Clarity on LAC is paramount

Clarity on LAC is paramount

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Updated At : 04:17 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Refer to ‘China must treat India as an Asian peer’; the recent BRICS meet in Delhi shows that India and China are ready to re-engage. However, dialogue alone cannot bridge the trust gap. Among other issues, the lack of clarity on the LAC remains a sticking point. Without lasting peace and stability at the border, trade, BRICS cooperation and wider ties will remain uncertain. China’s close military ties with Pakistan remain a source of concern. Genuine normalisation requires clarity on the border, mutual trust and respect for India’s place in Asia.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

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China’s Pak equation a barrier

Refer to ‘China must treat India as an Asian peer’; keeping in view China’s tilt in favour of Pakistan, New Delhi has to do a tightrope walk. Bilateral ties with India while delinking the border issue is irrelevant. Treating China as a trusted and friendly nation like Russia would be a Himalayan blunder. During Op Sindoor, China stood by Pakistan. Beijing’s intention not to treat India as an Asian peer can be better imagined than explained, especially when it shouts from rooftops claiming Arunachal as its own territory. The need of the hour is to remain vigilant while maintaining strategic relations with the Dragon.

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MD Sharma, Shimla

Political discipline necessary

Refer to ‘Political parties and their murky money’; unless our nation produces officers like TN Seshan, unaccounted money and muscle power will continue to reinforce hush-hush and power-centric operations. The uneven road to justice delivery only darkens this path further. Discipline, be it financial or systemic, always flows from top to bottom. GenZ asking for social auditing of taxpayers’ money offers a silver lining.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Young voters offer hope

With reference to ‘Punjab’s leaders face a credibility test’; freebie culture has emerged to be an unavoidable instrument in wresting power across the national landscape. So, it holds true for the experimental Punjabis too. In the 2027 Assembly poll, there will be considerable number of young voters who are wedded to a different thought on politics and administration. For good governance, the ruling party, notwithstanding ideology, needs to be straitjacketed for a balanced, neutral and equitable performance.

JK Gulati, Jalandhar

Give affordable alternatives

Refer to ‘Hooch tragedies’; every such incident is a painful reminder of human lapses. To prevent their recurrence, state governments must address the question of affordability and accessibility of safe, regulated alternatives. A labourer who earns a modest income also deserves safe and lawful recreation after a day of hard labour. If excessive taxation makes legitimate liquor unaffordable, some may be driven towards cheaper but dangerous alternatives. The excise policy must maintain a responsible balance between revenue generation and public health. Revenue lost can be recovered, not a life lost.

Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

Onus on households

Rising inflation has become a major economic concern, affecting financial stability of households. Consumers face shrinkflation, where the quantity of a product is reduced without a corresponding reduction in price. To cope with these challenges, households themselves will have to reduce the burden by maintaining a realistic budget, prioritising essential expenses, avoiding unnecessary spending, managing debt responsibly and taking careful financial decisions.

Taranjit Kaur, Shahpur

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