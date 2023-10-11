Clash of ideologies

Refer to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; it is apt to say that the forthcoming elections will indicate the mood of the nation. If the INDIA bloc, an alliance of parties with different ideologies, comes to power next year, it is likely to cause chaos in the country. It will be a repeat of the 1977 situation, when Opposition outfits came together to form the Janata Party to pose a challenge to the Congress (I). There will be a power struggle within these parties, which will not be in the nation’s interest.

Shiv Kumar, Bathinda

Downward slide in ties

Apropos of ‘Battleground Gaza’; the terror attack by the Hamas just weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement in the UN General Assembly that Israel wanted to normalise ties with Arab states has triggered a series of devastating events. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the attack has caught Israeli intelligence agencies unawares. With Iran by its side, the firepower of the Hamas has grown by leaps and bounds. Israel is right in its retaliation as it has to protect its sovereignty and its people from such horrific attacks. Lebanon joining the war against Israel and Iran’s statement that the attack by the Hamas was an act of self-defence has created a further divide between Israel and the Arab world. Regional conflicts are bound to escalate after this attack.

Bal Govind, Noida

International attention needed

Refer to ‘Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower’; the escalation of violence in the Hamas-Israel conflict demands urgent international attention. Israel’s re-established control over the Gaza border, marked by relentless air raids, underscores the gravity of the situation. This cycle of destruction threatens lives on both sides and portends a broader regional conflict. The audacious and deadly Hamas attack has claimed hundreds of lives and led to a hostage situation, escalating tensions. It is important that the international community intervenes to halt this devastating crisis. We must think about the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire as homes and hospitals are being bombed. Diplomatic efforts must prevail and dialogue should take precedence over violence.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Major setback for peace

Refer to ‘Peace in West Asia suffers a body blow’; the Hamas attack on Israel is a major setback for peace in West Asia. The attack has led to large-scale casualties on both sides. It is also likely to delay the signing of a peace accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Hamas attack is a reminder that the Palestinian issue remains unresolved and the region is still volatile. The attack also highlights the growing influence of Iran in the region and its willingness to support extremist groups. The international community must work to de-escalate tensions and bring about a ceasefire. It is also important to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, which is the root cause of the conflict in the region.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Rein in cow vigilantes

Apropos of ‘Cow vigilantes ran ‘extortion’ rackets’; it is an irony that some anti-social elements, under the guise of cow vigilantes, extorted money from notorious cattle smugglers for giving them free rein. The arrest of Anil Multhan, one of the eight key accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, will help solve the mystery behind the gruesome incident. It will also help investigate the role of Monu Manesar in such activities. The Haryana Police must rein in such vigilantes as their activities tantamount to running a parallel administration.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Workplace gender inequality

Apropos of ‘Harvard prof wins economics Nobel’; the Nobel prize is a well-deserved recognition of Prof Claudia Goldin’s great work. She meticulously studied 200 years of labour data on women’s participation at the workplace. It is sad that women in offices are still seen as kitchen tools, given more work than men and paid less. There is a need to ensure pay disparity in organised and unorganised sectors.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

