 Clash of ideologies : The Tribune India

Clash of ideologies



Refer to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; it is apt to say that the forthcoming elections will indicate the mood of the nation. If the INDIA bloc, an alliance of parties with different ideologies, comes to power next year, it is likely to cause chaos in the country. It will be a repeat of the 1977 situation, when Opposition outfits came together to form the Janata Party to pose a challenge to the Congress (I). There will be a power struggle within these parties, which will not be in the nation’s interest.

Shiv Kumar, Bathinda

Downward slide in ties

Apropos of ‘Battleground Gaza’; the terror attack by the Hamas just weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement in the UN General Assembly that Israel wanted to normalise ties with Arab states has triggered a series of devastating events. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the attack has caught Israeli intelligence agencies unawares. With Iran by its side, the firepower of the Hamas has grown by leaps and bounds. Israel is right in its retaliation as it has to protect its sovereignty and its people from such horrific attacks. Lebanon joining the war against Israel and Iran’s statement that the attack by the Hamas was an act of self-defence has created a further divide between Israel and the Arab world. Regional conflicts are bound to escalate after this attack.

Bal Govind, Noida

International attention needed

Refer to ‘Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower’; the escalation of violence in the Hamas-Israel conflict demands urgent international attention. Israel’s re-established control over the Gaza border, marked by relentless air raids, underscores the gravity of the situation. This cycle of destruction threatens lives on both sides and portends a broader regional conflict. The audacious and deadly Hamas attack has claimed hundreds of lives and led to a hostage situation, escalating tensions. It is important that the international community intervenes to halt this devastating crisis. We must think about the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire as homes and hospitals are being bombed. Diplomatic efforts must prevail and dialogue should take precedence over violence.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Major setback for peace

Refer to ‘Peace in West Asia suffers a body blow’; the Hamas attack on Israel is a major setback for peace in West Asia. The attack has led to large-scale casualties on both sides. It is also likely to delay the signing of a peace accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Hamas attack is a reminder that the Palestinian issue remains unresolved and the region is still volatile. The attack also highlights the growing influence of Iran in the region and its willingness to support extremist groups. The international community must work to de-escalate tensions and bring about a ceasefire. It is also important to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, which is the root cause of the conflict in the region.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Rein in cow vigilantes

Apropos of ‘Cow vigilantes ran ‘extortion’ rackets’; it is an irony that some anti-social elements, under the guise of cow vigilantes, extorted money from notorious cattle smugglers for giving them free rein. The arrest of Anil Multhan, one of the eight key accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, will help solve the mystery behind the gruesome incident. It will also help investigate the role of Monu Manesar in such activities. The Haryana Police must rein in such vigilantes as their activities tantamount to running a parallel administration.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Workplace gender inequality

Apropos of ‘Harvard prof wins economics Nobel’; the Nobel prize is a well-deserved recognition of Prof Claudia Goldin’s great work. She meticulously studied 200 years of labour data on women’s participation at the workplace. It is sad that women in offices are still seen as kitchen tools, given more work than men and paid less. There is a need to ensure pay disparity in organised and unorganised sectors.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

2
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

3
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

4
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

5
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

7
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

8
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed for abducting woman in Leicester

10
Himachal

Israeli tourists in Himachal's 'Mini Israel' want to go back and serve their homeland in war

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Farmer killed over paddy crop damage

Two drug peddlers fire at police team, arrested at checkpoint

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Assailants attack scrap dealer, aides; 3 injured

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

City resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi