Apropos of ‘Climate challenge’, the IPCC’s latest report is the gravest of all warnings issued by the global body of experts since it began taking stock of the climate crisis about 30 years ago. It will require correcting past mistakes, such as ignoring hydrology while planning towns and cities, neglecting flood alert systems, and encouraging water-guzzling crops. Each fraction of a degree in global warming may invite calamitous results. India must shore up its adaptation measures and urgently move to secure the future of its many vulnerable that have the most to lose.

SS Paul, Nadia

Safe foods

Refer to ‘Food star rating’; consumers should have the right to get healthy food items, juices, dairy products etc. Since the FSSAI has not laid down strict regulations, the quality of these items being sold in the market cannot be accurately ascertained. From farm to fork, quality of various food products should be ensured at different stages. Adulteration and contamination must be strictly checked to safeguard the health of people. Since we don’t have sufficient test labs, the process of quality checks is presently superficial. The consumers must be helped through easily understandable labelling system.

SUBHASH VAID, NEW DELHI

Cap on fee

The plight of Indian students in Ukraine has brought into focus the twin aspect of poor medical education facilities and the higher fee structure in the existing medical colleges in our country. It is not their failure to qualify NEET, but they can’t afford the high fee. Despite their low international ranking, a majority of passouts from Ukrainian medical institutions clear the screening test conducted by the NMC. Blaming the previous governments for the inertia in the establishment of new medical colleges, the PM’s assurance of increasing their number and producing more doctors is welcome. But the government should ensure that medical institutions in the public and private sector increase seats and lower the fee of MBBS and PG courses. It will enhance the doctor-patient percentage and improve the health of our citizens.

Harmohit Singh, Hoshiarpur

National self-reliance

The attack on Ukraine will impact India in many ways. India must focus on enhancing its own capabilities by increasing expenditure on defence and producing indigenous equipment. Dependence on other nations won’t help in the long term. Wars are inevitable for any country and one must be ready for them, in terms of military equipment.

Ayushi upadhyay, Chandigarh

Provoking Russia

It is said the end of a conflict sows the seeds for the next one. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an example that attests to the veracity of this adage. The roots of this geopolitical conflict can be traced back to the end of the Cold War. Consequently, NATO (led by the US) began expanding eastwards, which Russia repeatedly objected to. Ukraine is not an isolated incident but a consequence of long-standing provocations by the West. This is certainly not to justify what Russia is doing but merely to state that there is a context to whatever is happening.

Nissim Aggarwal, Chandigarh

Testing times

Apropos of ‘Taxis charging hefty rates from students’, it is unfortunate that some people in Ukraine are indulging in such acts even during this crisis. It is also shameful that Ukrainian cops are assaulting students trying to board trains, whereas they are duty-bound to extend them help. The MEA should take up the issue with its counterpart in Ukraine to facilitate safe evacuation.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

New pension scheme

The current agitation of Himachal employees brings to the fore the underlying distrust towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS) which was implemented for government employees who joined service after 2003-04. There are apprehensions regarding the outcome of the contributory corpus after retirement. The old pension scheme brought with it a sense of security. Without the need of thinking about a financially secure post-retirement life, an employee is likely to work with dedication. In the absence of a secure pension, the best of brains will not be attracted towards the government sector. This will also lead to reduced efficiency, increased corruption, early attrition, and brain drain. Rajasthan has announced reversal to the old pension scheme, other states should follow suit.

Harshvardhan Singh, Dharamsala

