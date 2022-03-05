Climate crisis

Apropos of ‘Climate challenge’, the IPCC’s latest report is the gravest of all warnings issued by the global body of experts since it began taking stock of the climate crisis about 30 years ago. It will require correcting past mistakes, such as ignoring hydrology while planning towns and cities, neglecting flood alert systems, and encouraging water-guzzling crops. Each fraction of a degree in global warming may invite calamitous results. India must shore up its adaptation measures and urgently move to secure the future of its many vulnerable that have the most to lose.

SS Paul, Nadia

Safe foods

Refer to ‘Food star rating’; consumers should have the right to get healthy food items, juices, dairy products etc. Since the FSSAI has not laid down strict regulations, the quality of these items being sold in the market cannot be accurately ascertained. From farm to fork, quality of various food products should be ensured at different stages. Adulteration and contamination must be strictly checked to safeguard the health of people. Since we don’t have sufficient test labs, the process of quality checks is presently superficial. The consumers must be helped through easily understandable labelling system.

SUBHASH VAID, NEW DELHI

Cap on fee

The plight of Indian students in Ukraine has brought into focus the twin aspect of poor medical education facilities and the higher fee structure in the existing medical colleges in our country. It is not their failure to qualify NEET, but they can’t afford the high fee. Despite their low international ranking, a majority of passouts from Ukrainian medical institutions clear the screening test conducted by the NMC. Blaming the previous governments for the inertia in the establishment of new medical colleges, the PM’s assurance of increasing their number and producing more doctors is welcome. But the government should ensure that medical institutions in the public and private sector increase seats and lower the fee of MBBS and PG courses. It will enhance the doctor-patient percentage and improve the health of our citizens.

Harmohit Singh, Hoshiarpur

National self-reliance

The attack on Ukraine will impact India in many ways. India must focus on enhancing its own capabilities by increasing expenditure on defence and producing indigenous equipment. Dependence on other nations won’t help in the long term. Wars are inevitable for any country and one must be ready for them, in terms of military equipment.

Ayushi upadhyay, Chandigarh

Provoking Russia

It is said the end of a conflict sows the seeds for the next one. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an example that attests to the veracity of this adage. The roots of this geopolitical conflict can be traced back to the end of the Cold War. Consequently, NATO (led by the US) began expanding eastwards, which Russia repeatedly objected to. Ukraine is not an isolated incident but a consequence of long-standing provocations by the West. This is certainly not to justify what Russia is doing but merely to state that there is a context to whatever is happening.

Nissim Aggarwal, Chandigarh

Testing times

Apropos of ‘Taxis charging hefty rates from students’, it is unfortunate that some people in Ukraine are indulging in such acts even during this crisis. It is also shameful that Ukrainian cops are assaulting students trying to board trains, whereas they are duty-bound to extend them help. The MEA should take up the issue with its counterpart in Ukraine to facilitate safe evacuation.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

New pension scheme

The current agitation of Himachal employees brings to the fore the underlying distrust towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS) which was implemented for government employees who joined service after 2003-04. There are apprehensions regarding the outcome of the contributory corpus after retirement. The old pension scheme brought with it a sense of security. Without the need of thinking about a financially secure post-retirement life, an employee is likely to work with dedication. In the absence of a secure pension, the best of brains will not be attracted towards the government sector. This will also lead to reduced efficiency, increased corruption, early attrition, and brain drain. Rajasthan has announced reversal to the old pension scheme, other states should follow suit.

Harshvardhan Singh, Dharamsala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in all future cases

Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant in 'reckless' assault

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

Naveen's death in Ukraine: BJP MLA's 'dead body takes more space' remarks leave Congress fuming over rival's 'cruelty'

Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 new jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry

56 killed, 200 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

First look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...

Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog

1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India

Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...

Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised

He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest

MP Gurjeet Aujla heads to Poland, says will arrange transport for Indian students in Ukraine

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four arrested by Amritsar police

Guru Nanak varsity researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

14 more Ukraine students back safely in Amritsar; one reaches Abohar

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Pay 15% more for booze in Chandigarh

UKRAINE CRISIS: Living in constant fear of getting killed anytime, say medicos

Chandigarh allows private schools to give 15 pc fee waiver

Students hold protest against Canadian govt

UBS logs 96.29 per cent placement

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

City youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Training session held for counting staff in district

Selfie points at stinking dumps

NCC cadets honoured for their contribution in nation building

2 injured in blast while refilling fire extinguisher in Ludhiana

2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

12 booked for bid to kill schoolboy in Ludhiana

Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

It’s second life, dream come true, unbelievable: Students

Patiala MC seals buildings for violation of laws, but goes 'soft' on officials

Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Patiala: 3 held with 280-kg poppy husk

Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB