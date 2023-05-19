Conduct probe without bias

Apropos of ‘ED overreach’; in 2013, the SC had called the CBI a ‘caged parrot’, and now, too, it has rightly questioned the ED chief’s extension. In view of the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, the state government’s fears are genuine as the misuse of Central agencies cannot be ruled out. Central investigating agencies should be allowed to work freely and fearlessly. The ED should conduct investigations without any bias or prejudice to ensure fairness and impartiality. The operations of probe agencies are subject to scrutiny by the people, who closely observe the timing and the circumstances of the investigations. Any wrongdoing or bias on the part of the agencies can be counterproductive and undermine public trust.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Justice delayed

Refer to ‘Mirwaiz’s killers’; the arrest of the remaining two terrorists accused of assassinating Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq after 33 years underlines the lackadaisical approach of probe agencies. Both had been living in Srinagar for the past few years. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was only 17 years old when his father was killed, had been waiting for justice and the arrest of those responsible for the crime for a long time. Though delayed, justice has been delivered at last.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Adani probe

Refer to ‘SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe’; investors trust the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding their investments. The SEBI has introduced a number of regulations to ensure transparency and prevent fraudulent activities such as insider trading and stock price manipulation. However, if the SEBI asks for additional time to investigate charges against the Adani Group, it can be interpreted in two ways: either no irregularities have been found so far, or the market regulator is in no hurry to bring out the truth.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Dearth of educated leaders

Refer to ‘Lost aspirations amid illusory success’; the enormous expectations of society in general and parents in particular have adversely impacted the education system. It is surprising that while many toppers want to be IAS officers, none of them wants to join politics. There is a dearth of educated politicians in India. The usual definition of success is a high-paying job, a bungalow, a car and an annual foreign vacation. Parents want the best for their children, but what is best is open to debate. Obedience to parents is considered a virtue; children may experience guilt and internal conflict when they choose to pursue their own path or make decisions that differ from their parents’ expectations.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Normal to feel anxious

The author has described the feeling which all of us have experienced at the time of board examinations (‘Lost aspirations amid illusory success’). It is completely normal to feel anxious or stressed during exams, as they are seen as a test of one’s knowledge, skills and abilities. However, when stress becomes overwhelming, it can have negative effects on a student’s well-being. Driven by external and internal pressures, young people choose a standard career. However, after a couple of years, they realise that they want to do more with their life. Alas! It’s too late to rebuild a career with new aspirations.

Kanika Anand, by mail

Focus on reskilling

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making significant advancements in various sectors, revolutionising the way tasks are performed. There are concerns that AI may lead to job losses or automation of certain tasks, which can have a significant impact on the workforce. It is true that the prospect of AI automation can sometimes lead companies to be cautious about hiring for roles that may become obsolete. It is essential to focus on reskilling and upskilling the workforce to thrive in a future where AI will play an increasingly significant role.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]