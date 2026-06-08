Confidence in Collegium crucial

Apropos of ‘Questions about the chosen ones’; there are important concerns regarding the appointment of judges through the Collegium system. The judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of democracy, and public confidence depends on fairness and merit. When deserving candidates are selected or rejected based on made-up reasons, doubts are bound to arise. A transparent process would not only strengthen trust in the judiciary but also ensure that appointments are based solely on competence and integrity. At the same time, judicial independence must be protected from political influence.

Advertisement

Vaidant Mehndiratta, Ambala

Advertisement

Select judges on merit

Advertisement

With reference to ‘Questions about the chosen ones’; the independence of the judiciary may be paramount, but it cannot be absolute because humans steer it and to err is human. We need to usher in a system that can shed its hostility towards a collective mechanism for picking and choosing HC/SC judges. The people deserve neither sarkari judges nor judges as the sarkar. Equal opportunity for all must override the myopic who-likes-whom perspective. Merit, integrity and transparency must form the cornerstone of judicial appointments, ensuring that nothing overrides talent.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Advertisement

Students frustrated with system

The Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar has highlighted the growing anxiety among students, parents and young people regarding examination irregularities and employment opportunities. In a democracy, peaceful dissent is a legitimate way of expressing dissatisfaction. The participation of hundreds of students reflects increasing frustration over the uncertainty about education and career prospects. Instead of ignoring voices, authorities should engage in constructive dialogue and address genuine grievances through transparent policies. The concerns of the youth must be heard and addressed with sincerity and urgency.

Gurleen Kaur, Amritsar

Size of vehicle matters on road

Refer to ‘How Indian cities failed the bicycle’; a cyclist today is looked down upon as an unwanted entity and stripped of basic dignity. The respect you command on the asphalt is sadly dictated by the size of your vehicle. Do we have any safe, functional space left for citizens who simply love to walk or cycle to their offices? In this hypermaterialistic world, where everyone is in a blind hurry to reach their destinations, the answer is a resounding no. It is high time our policy shifts from paving more lanes for big cars to reclaiming more space for cycles on streets.

Kamal Anand, Sangrur

Economics & social well-being

Apropos of ‘Cautious RBI’; the decision of the RBI to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent reflects prudence in an increasingly uncertain global environment. The downward revision of the GDP growth from 6.9 per cent to 6.6 per cent is a reminder that resilience should not be confused with immunity. Monetary policy must focus not only on macroeconomic stability but also on protecting the essential needs of citizens. While attracting foreign capital is useful, long-term economic strength depends on higher domestic productivity, energy security, agricultural resilience and robust MSMEs. In navigating the present uncertainties, all stakeholders must remain alert. Sustainable growth demands balancing economic efficiency with social well-being and resilience.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Need the right FDI environment

Refer to ‘Cautious RBI’; the Centre must ensure a conducive atmosphere to attract foreign direct investment to boost the manufacturing sector, which has not picked up in the last few years. The rising dollar and a falling stock market are signs of a weak economy. Well-known economist Krishnamurthy Subramanian has asserted that India can achieve its goal of a $55-trillion economy by 2047 if the government continues to abide by certain conditions and principles. We need a multi-pronged strategy to attract foreign investments.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh